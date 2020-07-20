Software Engineering Workshop for Educators Registration Now Open

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's workshop will be held virtually. The SEI's Director of the Software Solutions Division Anita Carleton will give an opening talk about defining a national agenda for software engineering research and development.

The first two days of the workshop will feature training in the field of software engineering for machine learning, by the SEI's Grace Lewis, and quantum computing, by Carnegie Mellon University's Len Bass and the SEI's Daniel Justice. "Quantum computing is being applied to computationally challenging software engineering problems, including machine learning and verifying increasingly complex software systems," said Robert Nord, a senior member of the technical staff at the SEI and one of the workshop's facilitators. "Educators will have the opportunity to learn about this topic from the Carnegie Mellon University curriculum and SEI experience."

On day three, educators Martin Barrett, of Carnegie Mellon University, and Shawn Bohner and Stephen Chenoweth, both of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, will lead an interactive session on remote education during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Steve, Shawn, and Marty have been attending the workshop since the beginning and have a huge amount of teaching experience," said Lewis, a principal researcher, lead of the Tactical and AI-enabled Systems (TAS) initiative, and the workshop's other facilitator. "COVID-19 completely changed their approach to teaching, but they were able to leverage all their experience and want to share with other educators the techniques that worked and didn't work."

To learn more about the workshop, visit https://resources.sei.cmu.edu/news-events/events/software-engineering-workshop/. Register to attend at https://17th-sweng-workshop-for-educators.eventbrite.com/.

About the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute

The Software Engineering Institute (SEI) is a federally funded research and development center sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense and operated by Carnegie Mellon University. The SEI works with organizations to make measurable improvements in their software engineering capabilities by providing technical leadership to advance the practice of software engineering. The CERT Division of the SEI is the world's leading trusted authority dedicated to improving the security and resilience of computer systems and networks and a national asset in the field of cybersecurity. For more information, visit the SEI website at http://www.sei.cmu.edu.

SOURCE Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute

Related Links

http://www.sei.cmu.edu

