Software Market to grow by USD 250.35 bn | Increase in the Volume of Enterprise Data to Drive Growth | Technavio

The software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make use of current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Enterprise Software



Application Development Software



System Infrastructure Software



Productivity Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the software market include Adobe Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc.

The increase in the volume of enterprise data, growing automation of business processes, and growing digitization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high costs of licensing and support may impede the growth of the market.

Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

Technavio offers a thorough analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on geography, the software market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. According to our research, 33% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the software market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing automation of business processes will drive the software market growth in North America.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will support software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software market vendors

Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 250.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

