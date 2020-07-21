Software Motor Company (SMC) has Rebranded to Turntide Technologies as It Brings the Smart Motor System to Market to Solve for Energy Inefficiencies in Today's Motors and Reduce Carbon Emissions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Motor Company (SMC) has rebranded as Turntide Technologies, Inc., effective July 20, 2020. Turntide's Smart Motor System, a hyper-efficient motor controlled precisely by sensors and software that optimizes every watt, has the potential to reduce global electricity consumption by 25%.

Motors are inside every machine with moving parts, and they consume more than half the world's electricity. Electric motors are quietly one of the world's most significant contributors to climate change. Today's dominant architecture of electric motors is the AC induction motor, patented in 1888. While elegantly designed for the mechanical age, it lacks intelligence and wastes energy. Until Turntide's design breakthroughs, higher efficiency motor designs required permanent magnets, which are environmentally destructive to source and mine.

At the heart of the Turntide Smart Motor System is a switched reluctance motor (SRM), whose basic design has been applied for decades in zero-fault tolerant environments like nuclear power plants. Precise controls run the Smart Motor System at optimal speed at all times, requiring the least possible energy to deliver the precise amount of power that is needed. Turntide's motors are also sustainably produced. Unlike permanent magnet motors, Turntide's motors contain only commodity raw materials and no rare earth metals.

"Turntide seeks to impact climate change, at scale," said Ryan Morris, Turntide Chairman and CEO. "Turntide has a technology platform that offers every business the opportunity to lower its carbon footprint with the Smart Motor System."

Turntide has adopted the new name to better acknowledge its mission of eliminating energy waste from society, so every watt is worthwhile for humanity. Carbon emissions, notwithstanding a brief pause due to coronavirus shutdowns, are accelerating. Turning the tide on carbon emissions growth requires a massive improvement in energy efficiency to complement renewable generation.

Turntide's customers, including Five Guys, Sprouts, and commercial property manager JLL, are retrofitting their old motors with the Smart Motor System, thereby reducing their HVAC motor energy consumption by 64% on average.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies (formerly Software Motor Company) has developed the world's most efficient and intelligent electric motor system. The revolutionary Smart Motor System is based on proven switched reluctance technology, now managed with advanced cloud software and connected to precise controls via IoT. Turntide seeks to eliminate the 25% of global electricity consumption that is wasted by legacy motors, thus accelerating the world's transition from fossil fuels. Turntide is based in Sunnyvale, Calif., with offices in San Francisco; Arlington, Wash.; and Kennesaw, Ga. Turntide has installed Smart Motor Systems with dozens of customers, reducing their motor electricity consumption by an average of 64%, and is powering the systems of leading OEMs.

SOURCE Software Motor Company

Related Links

http://www.softwaremotor.com

