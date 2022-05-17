Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: CAGR of 13.16% to be Recorded from 2021 to 2026| Technavio

The need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ.

The evolution of software testing labs is driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ.

The availability of open-source and free testing tools is a hindrance to the software testing services market growth in ANZ.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The software testing services market in ANZ forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For Instance, Atos SE, a leading vendor, provides hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, big data, cloud, and cybersecurity services. Accenture Plc, one of the dominant players in the market, offers quality engineering services that provide an analytics-driven approach to software and application quality for success in the digital world.

Product Segmentation

The application testing segment will be the largest contributor to the software testing services market in ANZ during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in e-commerce spending, increased adoption of smartphones, a rise in preference for smartphone-based applications being used in daily lives, and the development of smartphone-based applications for the banking sector are expected to primarily drive the application testing segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Software Testing Services Market Scope in ANZ Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.72 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: Value Chain Analysis

The software testing services market in ANZ report offers extensive information on the value chain analysis for the software testing services market in ANZ, which can be used by vendors to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The value chain of the global IT consulting and other services market is divided into the following:

Inputs

Support activities

Marketing and sales

Operations

Service

Innovation

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors in ANZ

Detailed information on factors that will drive software testing services market growth in ANZ during the next five years

Precise estimation of the software testing services market size in ANZ and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software testing services industry in ANZ

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

