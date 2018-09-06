Softworld, Inc. Makes Staffing Industry Analysts' Fastest Growing U.S. Staffing Firms List for Third Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld, Inc. has announced their inclusion on the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2018 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. This is the third year in a row that Softworld has been included on the list, and they weighed in with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% between 2013 and 2017. To qualify for the list, companies needed to have had at least $1 million in revenue in 2013 and at least 15% CAGR between 2013 and 2017.

"We are very pleased to see all of our hard work continue to pay off with impressive, and consistent growth over the last 5 years," said David Teitelman, Softworld's CEO. "Between expanding upon our service offerings, including a newly launched cyber security division, and continuing to evolve with changes in the industry, we plan to be a staple on this list for years to come."

Some highlights of Softworld's inclusion on the list include:

4 th fastest growing staffing firm in Massachusetts , 2 nd fastest with over $25m in revenue

fastest growing staffing firm in , 2 fastest with over in revenue 20 th fastest growing IT or Engineering staffing firm in the United States

fastest growing IT or Engineering staffing firm in 38th fastest growing staffing firm in the United States with over $25m in revenue

"The fastest-growing staffing firms stand out for their top line growth and performance in a dynamic and evolving ecosystem," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "We congratulate these organizations on their achievements as they set the pace and raise the bar industrywide."

The October 2018 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine will feature interviews with executives and business leaders from the 10 fastest-growing staffing firms on growth and strategies for success. These profiles, along with the full list of the 94 fastest-growing companies for 2018, will debut on http://fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com/ later this month.

