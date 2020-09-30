Softworld Named One of SIA's Fastest Growing U.S. Staffing Firms For Fifth Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld, a ClearlyRated Best of Staffing winner was just named to Staffing Industry Analysts' List of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms in the United States for 2020. The award is based upon performance and results from 2015-2019. Softworld has been included on the list every year since 2015 and grew at over 4x the industry average with a 17.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

"I am so proud of the entire Softworld team for making this list for the 5th year in a row," said David Teitelman, Softworld's CEO. "It takes an entire team of talented individuals working towards a common goal to keep up this level of impressive growth. All of our practice areas continue to grow through the performance and sustained excellence by all of our team members in providing valuable and sought- after services for our clients, contractors and consultants. I'm honored to be a part of such a team."

Some highlights of Softworld's inclusion on the list include being named:

4 th fastest growing staffing firm in New England; 1 of only 2 with over $100M in revenue

fastest growing staffing firm in New England; 1 of only 2 with over in revenue One of the 25 fastest growing IT or Engineering staffing firm in the United States

One of only 23 companies listed with over $100M in revenue

Softworld knows that continuing this trend will not be easy, especially with the current market. "We know as a company that continuing to grow at this pace next year will take continued hard work and creativity," said Raymond St. Martin, Softworld's Executive Vice President. "However, I've never seen this team back down from a challenge. 2020 has been a year for many new and unique challenges, yet we are well on our way to having another record-breaking year."

The September/October 2020 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine features interviews with executives and business leaders from the 10 fastest-growing staffing firms on growth and strategies for success. These profiles, along with the full list of the 75 fastest-growing companies for 2020, is live at http://fastestgrowing.staffingindustry.com/ now.

The full 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms US report is available for SIA's Corporate and CWS Council Members.

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across six distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, and Cyber Security.

