Softworld Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for Second Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld, a national staffing and consulting firm, has announced that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for the second consecutive year. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at US companies, Softworld received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73% of their clients and 68% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

"The team at Softworld is honored to win this award for the second consecutive year," said David Teitelman, CEO of Softworld. "Our commitment to ensuring that we align the professional and personal goals of our talent with the technical needs of our clients gives us a huge competitive advantage in such a tight labor market."

"In today's historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, Creative, and Cyber Security.

www.softworldinc.com

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.

