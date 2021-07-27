SoftWriters Launches FrameworkVision to Enable Seamless Communication and Collaboration Between Long-Term Care Pharmacies and Facilities

FrameworkVision enables seamless collaboration between pharmacy staff and the facilities they support to improve medication order management and reporting by leveraging its scalable, secure web-based application. This transformative solution offers actionable insights and a new level of engagement and visibility into pharmacy operations, financial management, and compliance.

"FrameworkVision provides our pharmacy partners, their nurses, and direct support professionals visibility and access to current pharmacy information for the patients they support. They are empowered to address issues quickly using tools designed to assist them with greater efficiency and without having to contact the pharmacy," said Bill Waldron, director of patient and provider relations at PDC Pharmacy. "FrameworkVision definitely enhances communication and the relationship with our pharmacy partners."

Leveraging the same tried and tested capabilities as FrameworkLink, FrameworkVision elevates those capabilities using next-generation technology, driving a state-of-the-art user experience along with additional functionality, reporting, and security measures.

"FrameworkVision is built on our new advanced technology platform, which is fueling our continuous innovation and delivery of first-to-market functionality that can break down silos between facilities and pharmacies so they can offer better patient experiences and outcomes," said Scott Beatty, president of SoftWriters. "

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automating workflows, powerful integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at frameworkltc.com.

