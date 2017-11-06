Sogou Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

BEIJING, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018, ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Total revenues [1] were $301.4 million , a 43% increase year-over-year.

were , a 43% increase year-over-year. Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $33.2 million , a 41% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $38.2 million , a 58% increase year-over-year.

"We continued to develop our twin growth engines – search and mobile keyboard – in the second quarter," said Xiaochuan Wang, CEO of Sogou. "In search, we bolstered our differentiated services in key verticals, such as healthcare, where we added more authoritative content, leading to a solid increase in related search queries and click through rate. We also deepened our partnership with WeChat by providing more search services such as our encyclopedia and interactive Q&A platform. Overall, our core search business maintained solid growth with revenues increasing by 45% year-over-year. During the quarter, we enhanced functionality of the Sogou Mobile Keyboard to better meet user needs for smart interaction and expression. Our AI-powered innovations drove broader adoption of the Sogou Mobile Keyboard, with DAU increasing by 36% year-on-year to 380 million in the second quarter."

Mr. Wang added, "Going forward, we remain committed to developing language-centered AI technologies in voice, translation and Q&A, which are well positioned to empower our search, mobile keyboard and smart hardware products. Sogou Search continuously improved its content quality and user experience with the ongoing refinement of our translation and Q&A technologies. In the month of June, Sogou Mobile Keyboard handled approximately 300 million voice inputs on average per day, up 54% year-on-year, and remained China's largest voice mobile application. We have also applied our AI capabilities to greatly enhance the competitiveness of our recently launched hardware products, such as Sogou Travel Translator and Sogou Smart Recording Translator."

Joe Zhou, CFO of Sogou, said, "We achieved solid results in the second quarter with revenue increasing 43% year-over-year and non-GAAP net income up by 58%. Looking forward, we expect that our third quarter revenues will be lower than anticipated due to the one-time impact of a regulatory investigation and steps taken to ensure our advertising practices are compliant with relevant regulations, and the adjustment of our smart hardware strategy. We are confident that our twin growth engines and AI-focused strategy will lead to sustainable growth over the long term."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenues were $301.4 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.

Search and search-related revenues [3] were $270.6 million , a 45% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in auction-based pay-for-click services , driven by improved monetization and continued traffic growth in mobile search. Auction-based pay-for-click services accounted for 84.7% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 83.0% in the corresponding period in 2017.

were , a 45% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in , driven by improved monetization and continued traffic growth in mobile search. Auction-based pay-for-click services accounted for 84.7% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 83.0% in the corresponding period in 2017. Other revenues were $30.8 million , a 27% increase year-over-year. The growth was primarily due to increased revenues from sales of smart hardware products and Internet value-added services (or "IVAS").

Cost of revenues was $179.7 million, a 70% increase year-over-year. Traffic acquisition cost, a primary driver of cost of revenues, was $135.7 million, a 91% increase year-over-year, representing 45.0% of total revenues, compared to 33.7% in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was driven by price inflation as a result of increased competition.

Gross profit was $121.7 million, a 15% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $121.9 million, a 16% increase year-over-year.

Total operating expenses were $96.8 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.

Research and development expenses were $56.2 million , a 48% increase year-over-year, representing 18.7% of total revenues, compared to 18.1% in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses, outsourced product development fees as well as share based compensation expense, reflecting our continued efforts to strengthen our AI capabilities.

were , a 48% increase year-over-year, representing 18.7% of total revenues, compared to 18.1% in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses, outsourced product development fees as well as share based compensation expense, reflecting our continued efforts to strengthen our AI capabilities. Sales and marketing expenses were $33.9 million , an 8% decrease year-over-year, representing 11.2% of total revenues, compared to 17.4% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending for our mobile products.

were , an 8% decrease year-over-year, representing 11.2% of total revenues, compared to 17.4% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending for our mobile products. General and administrative expenses were $6.7 million , a 27% increase year-over-year, representing 2.2% of total revenues, compared to 2.5% in the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share based compensation expense and salary and benefit expenses.

Operating income was $24.8 million, a 2% decrease year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income was $29.9 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.

Income tax expense was $3.0 million, compared to income tax expense of $2.0 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $33.2 million, a 41% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $38.2 million, a 58% increase year-over-year.

Basic earnings per ADS were $0.09. Diluted earnings per ADS were $0.08. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.10 and $0.09 respectively.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.0 billion, compared with $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2018. Net loans receivable in the amount of $13.0 million represented amounts receivable under small consumer loans extended through the Company's recently launched internet finance platform. Net operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2018 were $20.2 million.

Recent Developments

Chinese regulatory authorities, including the Beijing Office of the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce, initiated an investigation of Sogou after certain advertisements involving content that the authorities believed insulted a national hero were displayed on its platform. The advertisements were developed and reviewed by Douyin, a Chinese short-form video platform, and displayed on Sogou Search in June 2018 . Following the investigation, the regulatory authorities instructed Sogou to amend its advertising practices. Sogou fully cooperated with the authorities in their investigation and the Company has taken steps to revise its advertising policies and audit procedures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations. In connection with implementing such remedial measures, Sogou suspended part of its advertising business for ten days commencing July 1, 2018 . This is expected to result in a one-time reduction in revenues in the third quarter of 2018.

and the Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce, initiated an investigation of Sogou after certain advertisements involving content that the authorities believed insulted a national hero were displayed on its platform. The advertisements were developed and reviewed by Douyin, a Chinese short-form video platform, and displayed on Sogou Search in . Following the investigation, the regulatory authorities instructed Sogou to amend its advertising practices. Sogou fully cooperated with the authorities in their investigation and the Company has taken steps to revise its advertising policies and audit procedures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations. In connection with implementing such remedial measures, Sogou suspended part of its advertising business for ten days commencing . This is expected to result in a one-time reduction in revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Sogou recently adjusted its smart hardware strategy to better leverage the Company's AI capabilities to improve product competitiveness. The adjustment followed the recent launch of two translation devices that were well-received in the market due to Sogou's industry-leading translation technologies. As a result of the change in strategy, Sogou will phase out hardware products that are not AI-enabled, such as some legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to products that integrate the Company's leading AI technologies. Sogou expects that this will result in a reduction in hardware revenues in the second half of 2018.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, Sogou expects total revenues to range from $275 million to $285 million, representing a 7% to 11% increase year-over-year. The guidance for the third quarter takes into account the one-time impact of the regulatory investigation, lower hardware sales following the adjustment of the smart hardware strategy, and the depreciation of the RMB.

For the third quarter 2018 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB 6.80 = $1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.66 = $1.00 for the third quarter of 2017, and RMB 6.38 = $1.00 for the second quarter of 2018.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2018 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2017, or RMB 6.85=$1.00, total revenues in the second quarter of 2018 would have been $280.7 million, or $20.7 million less than GAAP total revenues, and up 33% year-over-year. [2] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures." [3] The Company has adopted ASU No. 2014-09, ''Revenue from Contracts with Customers" beginning January 1, 2018. The only major impact of the standard is that revenues and expenses related to advertising barter transactions are recognized beginning January 1, 2018. The impact for this quarter is approximately $5.6 million for both revenues, and cost of revenues and expenses.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sogou's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, and net income that are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based awards. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sogou's management believes that excluding share-based compensation expense is useful for management's internal operating purposes and for investors. The amount of share-based compensation expense cannot be anticipated by management, and these expenses are not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Sogou provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense does not involve subsequent cash outflow, Sogou does not factor in this expense when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business operations. As a result, in general, the Company's monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sogou's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, and net income measures that exclude share-based compensation expense is that share-based compensation expense has been and is likely to continue to be a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. In order to mitigate these limitations, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sogou's next quarterly earnings announcement. However, Sogou reserves the right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sogou's and Sogou management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Amendment No. 2 to Sogou's Registration Statement on Form F‑1 (Registration No. 333-220928) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2017, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sogou's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on July 30, 2018, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China: 4001-201203 (Toll Free) Hong Kong: 800-905945 (Toll Free); +852-301-84992 (Local Toll) International: +1-412-902-4272 Passcode: 8781674

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sogou Inc. call and provide the passcode.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 6, 2018:

International: +1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10122131

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sogou's website at http://ir.sogou.com.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

SOGOU INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Jun. 30, 2017 Revenues: Search and search‑related advertising revenues $ 270,622 $ 220,374 $ 186,771 Other revenues 30,794 28,010 24,172 Total revenues 301,416 248,384 210,943 Cost of revenues (1) 179,749 154,023 105,462 Gross profit 121,667 94,361 105,481 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 56,223 46,634 38,114 Sales and marketing (1) 33,865 27,060 36,616 General and administrative (1) 6,748 6,400 5,305 Total operating expenses 96,836 80,094 80,035 Operating income 24,831 14,267 25,446 Interest income 1,763 3,467 2,139 Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)(2) 6,136 (4,666) (2,163) Other income, net 3,427 4,386 131 Income before income tax expenses 36,157 17,454 25,553 Income tax expenses 2,997 2,144 2,027 Net income 33,160 15,310 23,526 Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. $ 33,160 $ 15,310 $ 23,526 Less: Dividends attributable to preferred



shareholders - - 7,023 Net income attributable to ordinary



shareholders $ 33,160 $ 15,310 $ 16,503 Weighted average number of ordinary shares



outstanding - basic 388,409 386,840 237,772 Weighted average number of ordinary shares



outstanding - diluted 395,163 395,698 270,104 Net income per ordinary share - basic $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Net income per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Net income per ADS - basic $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Net income per ADS - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 (1) Share-based compensation expense



included in: Cost of revenues $ 263 $ 219 $ 2 Research and development 3,637 3,186 628 Sales and marketing 427 353 25 General and administrative 720 521 4 $ 5,047 $ 4,279 $ 659 (2) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), mainly arising from our cross-border RMB-denominated intragroup loans, is a result of



depreciation or appreciation of RMB, respectively

SOGOU INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) As of Jun. 30, 2018 As of Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,276 $ 694,207 Short-term investments 866,611 339,006 Accounts receivable, net 79,714 69,967 Loans receivable, net 13,039 - Prepaid and other current assets 35,714 15,091 Due from related parties 5,380 2,971 Total current assets 1,177,734 1,121,242 Long‑term investments 43,451 30,152 Fixed assets, net 142,336 139,209 Goodwill 5,834 5,908 Intangible assets, net 861 1,328 Deferred tax assets, net 11,733 15,006 Other assets 9,277 8,191 Total assets $ 1,391,226 $ 1,321,036 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,060 $ 73,018 Accrued and other short term liabilities 152,436 164,269 Receipts in advance 73,816 66,199 Accrued salary and benefits 25,151 29,719 Taxes payable 50,903 56,481 Due to related parties 46,882 23,109 Total current liabilities 429,248 412,795 Total liabilities $ 429,248 $ 412,795 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Sogou Inc. shareholders' equity 961,978 908,241 Total shareholders' equity 961,978 908,241 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,391,226 $ 1,321,036

SOGOU INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2018 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2017 GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (1) Adjustments (1) Gross profit $ 121,667 $ 263 $ 121,930 $ 94,361 $ 219 $ 94,580 $ 105,481 $ 2 $ 105,483 Gross margin 40% 40% 38% 38% 50% 50% Operating expenses $ 96,836 $ (4,784) $ 92,052 $ 80,094 $ (4,060) $ 76,034 $ 80,035 $ (657) $ 79,378 Operating Profit $ 24,831 $ 5,047 $ 29,878 $ 14,267 $ 4,279 $ 18,546 $ 25,446 $ 659 $ 26,105 Operating margin 8% 10% 6% 7% 12% 12% Income tax expenses $ 2,997 $ $ 2,997 $ 2,144 $ $ 2,144 $ 2,027 $ $ 2,027 Net income $ 33,160 $ 5,047 $ 38,207 $ 15,310 $ 4,279 $ 19,589 $ 23,526 $ 659 $ 24,185 Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. $ 33,160 $ 5,047 $ 38,207 $ 15,310 $ 4,279 $ 19,589 $ 23,526 $ 659 $ 24,185 Net margin attributable to Sogou Inc. 11% 13% 6% 8% 11% 11% (1) To exclude share-based compensation expense. This non-GAAP adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.

