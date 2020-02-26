Sogou Introduces Top-Notch AI-Powered Smart Recorders

S1, Sogou's latest premium smart recorder, carries an eight-microphone array that can capture sound within 10 meters. Driven by Sogou's industry-leading AI technologies, S1 features a noise-canceling function that can eliminate up to 40,000 types of unwanted noises to ensure the quality of recording. Sogou's smart recognition technology allows S1 to convert audio to text at high speed with an accuracy rate of 98%, making the transcription process quicker and easier than ever.

To assist cross-language communications, the S1 and E1 models can translate between 63 languages and transcribe audio content in 10 Chinese dialects and 10 languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Thai. With transcription simultaneously displayed on a touch screen, S1 and E1 help users understand speakers of different languages in real-time and avoid tedious translation tasks. Both models support offline translation and high-quality transcription.

Today's event also saw the release of the Forbidden City edition of Sogou's C1 Pro, meticulously designed in partnership with the prestigious Palace Museum in Beijing. Launched in December 2019, Sogou Smart Recorder C1 Pro supports simultaneous interpretation, data transfer via Wi-Fi, and speech-to-text transcription with a 97% accuracy rate in real-time. The new S1 model also comes in a Forbidden City edition.

"S1 and E1 mark the next generation of voice recording devices," said Yang Hongtao, Chief Technology Officer of Sogou. "Packed with advanced AI capabilities that provide an unparalleled user experience, they demonstrate how Sogou is leading the AI revolution in voice recording by making access to information and communication easier with our language-centric AI technologies. Our smart recorders have had great success in the market, and we are committed to producing more easy-to-use smart devices for users."

Frant Gwo, the director of the Chinese science-fiction blockbuster The Wandering Earth, shared at the event how Sogou smart recorders had made it easier for his team to communicate with visual effects artists overseas. "By acting as an interpreter and a transcriber at our meetings, S1 freed us from drudgery and allowed us to focus on producing better work," said Gwo. "S1 also came in very handy when I wanted to record ideas and inspirations in my spare time."

Sogou's first-generation AI-powered recorder C1 was launched in March 2019 and has topped the best-selling list on various e-commerce platforms ever since. Sogou has also built an eco-system to empower the voice recording industry. In August 2019, Sogou opened its Dictation Service to third-party voice recorder companies. Driven by Sogou's advanced voice recognition technology, its Dictation Service allows users to transcribe, store, and edit recordings on mobile devices and computers. In addition, Sogou founded the Voice Recorder AI Innovation Alliance together with Sony Voice Recorder, AIGO, Newmine, and MSC Group, seeking to revitalize and transform the industry by integrating hardware devices with transcription services based on Sogou's language-centric AI technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

