Sogou Launches AI-powered Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0, Opening a New Era of Multimodal Cognition Capacity

Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0 is the first of its kind that can "see" and "think" in real-time during the interpretation process. Sogou applies leading Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies that enable the solution to see and process images on presentation slides, further interpreting the underlying information. To "think" while interpreting, the solution utilizes Sogou's proprietary "Context Engine," Knowledge Graph technology, and online encyclopedia Sogou Baike to generate contextual knowledge and collect extensive background information that in real-time comprehends the speaker's message accurately.

Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0 analyzes sensory inputs from different modalities including vision, audio, and text, improving the recognition accuracy of slides-based content by 21.7% and lifting translation accuracy by 40.3%. The advancement, which marks another stride forward in the field of AI simultaneous interpretation, is powered by Sogou's multimodal cognition capacity. Moreover, the solution builds a comprehensive knowledge database utilizing each presentation, thereby helping speakers with different expertise to explain specialized information more precisely.

AI-powered simultaneous machine interpretation has been a critical component of Sogou's use of AI technology to assist cross-language communications. At the 2016 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Sogou launched the first generation of Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation, the world's first commercially applied machine translation solution. In 2018, Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation 2.0 was launched by enriching customization capabilities.

Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0 recently made its debut at the GeekPark IF X conference in Beijing in December. Sogou's AI interpretation technology has supported hundreds of domestic and international events, including the World Internet Conference, 2018 China Open Tennis Championship, and 2018 RISE Hong Kong Summit. With the latest breakthrough in multimodal cognition technology, Sogou looks to provide accurate and smooth interpretation services in more scenarios including conferences, video translation, and live broadcasts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yadan Ouyang

Brunswick Group

Tel: +86 10 5960-8600

Email: sogou@brunswickgroup.com

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

Related Links

www.sogou.com

