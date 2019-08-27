Sogou Launches World's First Chinese-Speaking AI Customer Service Avatar for the Financial Services Industry

The AI Customer Service Avatar also launches a new era for the Sogou Vocational Avatar technology. The AI Customer Service Avatar is the first of Sogou's Vocational Avatars to support interactive communication, enabling users to enjoy a highly dynamic experience. Incorporating improved algorithms and the latest advances in speech synthesis, image detection and prediction capabilities, the AI Customer Service Avatar is a lifelike professional customer service representative capable of intelligent dialogue.

The AI Customer Service Avatar will be integrated into Ping An Puhui's mobile app and will be able to quickly and conveniently process customers' queries, answer questions and provide advice on relevant credit financial services. The AI Customer Service Avatar builds on previous successful applications of Sogou's Vocational Avatar technology to provide a more intelligent, seamless and efficient user experience for customers of Ping An Puhui's financial services.

The successful launch of the world's first Chinese-Speaking AI Customer Service Avatar further demonstrates Sogou's ongoing efforts to explore the boundaries of AI. By tapping into the financial services industry, the AI Customer Service Avatar enriches Sogou's portfolio of Vocational Avatars and once again proves Sogou's leading position in AI technologies and innovation.

Over the last year, Sogou has made substantial progress in expanding the application of its Vocational Avatar technology in various verticals, ranging from the legal field to media, multimedia, and IP industries. In June, Sogou and the Beijing Internet Court developed the world's first AI Virtual Judge to provide real-time online intelligent litigation services and to help users navigate the Beijing Internet Court's online litigation platform. In addition, Sogou has partnered with domestic and international media to develop multi-language AI News Anchors to provide innovative solutions for traditional media channels. Earlier this month, Sogou launched its proprietary AI Vocational Avatar "Yanny" and announced partnerships with Xinhua News Agency, Migu and Zhangyue Technology to further expand the application of Sogou Vocational Avatar technology into the multimedia and IP industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

