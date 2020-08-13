Sogou Ranks Top in DNS Challenge at Interspeech 2020

As the world's largest technical conference focused on speech processing and application, Interspeech 2020 enjoys extensive attention from industry authorities. The DNS Challenge hosted by Microsoft aims to maximize the perceptual quality and intelligibility of the enhanced speech, which has attracted both industry giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Sony as well as top research institutions including Carnegie Mellon University, John Hopkins University, Seoul National University and University of Science and Technology of China.

Sogou's AI Interaction Division cooperates with Audio, Speech and Language Processing Group at Northwestern Polytechnical University ([email protected]), China in this year's DNS Challenge and beats Amazon by 0.03 MOS, winning first in Real-time track. The joint research paper DCCRN: Deep Complex Convolution Recurrent Network for Phase-Aware Speech Enhancement has also been accepted by Interspeech 2020 and will be shared at the conference.

The secret behind the winning is the leverage of Deep Complex Convolution Recurrent Network (DCCRN) in speech enhancement process, which performs better than traditional real-valued convolution in noise suppression. Compared to a traditional real-valued neural network, complex convolution network uses complex multiplication which effectively improves the modeling of real and imaginary parts. The recent research on DCCRN network structure will be further adopted in Sogou's product roadmap.

Speech enhancement technology aims at reducing environmental noise and improving speech quality thus has a wide range of applications. Sogou S1, a premium AI-powered smart recorder features its proprietary PureVoice noise-canceling technology that can eliminate up to 40,000 types of unwanted noises to ensure recording quality. S1 can also convert audio to text at high speed with an accuracy rate of 98%, making it the top-notch AI products on the market. As the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the globe and more people are working remotely, conference calls with better noise reduction and voice enhancement will also be in high demand.

Sogou has always attached great importance on the development of spoken language processing, with continuous effort on strengthening our investment and exploration in cutting-edge AI technologies. In the future, Sogou will expand its effort in speech recognition frontiers and offer the benefits to its industry partners and users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. There can be no assurance that Tencent will make any definitive offer to the Company, that any definitive agreement relating to the Proposal will be entered into between the Company and Tencent, or that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu

Sogou Public Relations

Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

Related Links

www.sogou.com

