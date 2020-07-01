Sogou Takes a Top Spot at NLPCC 2020

BEIJING, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced it ranked first in the Auto Information Extraction (AutoIE) shared task at the 9th CCF International Conference on Natural Language Processing and Chinese Computing (NLPCC 2020), demonstrating Sogou's industry-leading capabilities in Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Founded by the China Computer Federation (CCF) in 2012, NLPCC is China's leading annual conference specialized in the field of NLP. As a fundamental technology in NLP, Information Extraction (IE) refers to the extraction of structured information such as names, events, places, and their relations and attributes from unstructured texts. Accurate extraction therefore enables a more effective analysis and understanding of complicated, unlabeled data.

Sogou's IE model ranked first in the AutoIE shared task for the highest accuracy rate of information extracted. By leveraging a combined Bert-CRF model with incomplete annotation training and self-training, the Sogou team developed an IE model capable of extracting highly accurate information from unstructured sources—despite incomplete annotations and unlabeled texts.

Sogou's advanced IE capability will further strengthen its knowledge graph technology, which has been widely used in its portfolio of products and services to categorize, extract, and restructure an enormous amount of information. A knowledge graph is the structure and representation of a knowledge base as a graph with a network of datapoints linked by relations. Sogou Search is the first search engine in China to apply knowledge graphs to help users find better answers to their queries. In addition, Sogou adopts knowledge graphs in its Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0, the latest generation of Sogou's AI-powered simultaneous interpretation solution, to generate contextual knowledge and collect background information that can provide real-time understanding and interpretation as a speaker talks.

Sogou will further leverage its industry-leading IE capabilities as part of its applications of AI, including in its Q&A systems, Recommendation Service, and Healthcare Search.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search; and the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the economy in China generally and on our business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu

Sogou Marketing

Tel: +86 10 56899999(61958)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

Related Links

www.sogou.com

