SOHO Film Fest Tickets Go Live With Launch Of Soho Film Forum®

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival #SOHO10 returns this year to NYC. For the tenth year, the Festival's films will be flooding the screens at Village East Cinemas (189 2nd Avenue on 12th Street) for an entire seven days of cinematic magic, June 20 - 27, 2019.

By enticing filmmakers, journalists and cineastes from The US and across the globe, SOHO Film Fest draws audiences to New York City. SIFFNYC's approach to catering to its filmmakers and festival goers has already made it a darling amongst past festival alums like Oscar Winner Octavia Spencer, Pierce & Keely Brosnan, Kevin Jonas, Luis Guzmán, Carrie Preston, Michael Imperioli, Armand Assante & Danny Aiello.

This year's festival will open and close with GALA events and panels supporting the SOHO Film ForumⓇ. The forum will serve as a year round 501(c)(3) for inner-city youth and adults, helping them to gain opportunities as NYC filmmakers.

"For our 10th year we wanted to be more community focused. Mental health issues are plaguing our youth, we felt the need to do our part," said Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming, continuing: "It makes us very proud as a festival to be able to present these very diverse films for our audience and present them in an exciting way."

Among the many titles in this year's competition will be Opening Night Film "Empty By Design", a story of the struggle of identity experienced living amongst different cultures, starring Chris Pang ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Osric Chau ("Supernatural") Dante Basco and Filipino stars Madeline Humphries and Rhian Ramos.

With hundreds of submissions from around the world, some of the notable actors include, Vivica A. Fox, Christopher Cousins, George Loomis and Missy Pyle from "Caretakers", Pei Pei Cheng, Amy Chang, Ludi Linn and Celia Au from "In A New York Minute", Giacomo Gianniotti, Rachel Skarsten in "Acquainted"; Larisa Oleynik and Richard Kind in "Auggie". The animated film "Burning Bright" features supermodel Chanel Iman and Victoria's Secret Angel, Elska Hosk. Also expected this year are Billy Magnussen & Reed Birney in "w4m", Anthony Rapp with Vivian Ker Stephanie Beatriz in "Lillian" and "Modern Family's" Nolan Gould with Tim Realbuto and Oscar Nuñez in our closing night film "Yes".

More About the SOHO International Film Festival:

The SOHO International Film Festival, which carries the "Made in NY" logo from the NYC Mayor's Office of Film, Television and Broadcasting is a vehicle to help the economy of the city, enhancing the festival's sense of pride while boosting filmmaking and tourism in the Big Apple. Founded by Jorge Ballos in 2009, the festival has provided a unique and powerful platform for filmmakers to gain exposure and potential distribution.

