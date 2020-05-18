Sohu.com Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video, search and gaming business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter Highlights[1]

Total revenues were US$436 million [2] , up 6% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

, up 6% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter. Brand advertising revenues were US$26 million , down 40% year-over-year and 39% quarter-over-quarter.

, down 40% year-over-year and 39% quarter-over-quarter. Search and search related advertising revenues [3] were US$238 million , up 1% year-over-year and down 13% quarter-over-quarter.

were , up 1% year-over-year and down 13% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$133 million , up 35% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter.

, up 35% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$20 million , compared with a net loss of US$54 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a net loss of US$18 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

, compared with a net loss of in the first quarter of 2019 and a net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$18 million , compared with a net loss of US$52 million in the first quarter of 2019 and net income of US$7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

, compared with a net loss of in the first quarter of 2019 and net income of in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the profit/loss generated by Sogou, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$8 million , compared with a net loss of US$51 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a net loss of US$6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "During the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak inevitably impacted the overall economy and the advertising industry as well. Facing these challenges, we continued to explore new opportunities and differentiated development strategies. For Sohu Media Portal, as a mainstream media platform, we continued to refine the product to generate and distribute a large amount of timely and accurate information, especially regarding the pandemic and its prevention. For Sohu Video, we proactively explored new opportunities in the live broadcasting of medical and health-related content, and provided unique content and valuable information to our audiences. We will continue to explore diversified revenue sources and ways to further narrow losses. For Changyou, online games performed well during the first quarter, mainly driven by the solid performance of both TLBB PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile. The privatization of Changyou was completed on April 17th, after which Changyou's profit will be wholly attributable to Sohu.com Limited. Going forward, we plan to increase the integration of resources and combine Changyou onto Sohu's platforms. For Sogou, despite the challenging environment during COVID-19, Sogou's core Search business continued to outperform the industry. The Search and Mobile Keyboard recorded new highs in terms of traffic and user base, respectively."

[1] As Changyou's cinema advertising business ceased operations during the third quarter of 2019, its results of operations have been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations. Retrospective adjustments to the historical statements have been made in order to provide a consistent basis of comparison. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release are related to continuing operations only, and exclude results from the cinema advertising business. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the first quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the first quarter of 2019, or RMB6.74=US$1.00, US$ total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 would have been US$451 million, or US$15 million more than GAAP total revenues, and up 10% year-over-year. [3] Search and Search related advertising revenues exclude intra-Group transactions.

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were US$436 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for the first quarter of 2020 were US$263 million, down 5% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled US$26 million, down 40% year-over-year and 39% quarter-over-quarter. The decrease was mainly due to seasonality and the negative impact on the brand advertising industry from the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Search and search-related advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were US$238 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 13% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were US$133 million, up 35% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the contribution of TLBB Honor, as well as improved performance of some of Changyou's older games, including TLBB PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile, as a result of content updates and promotional activities, and higher player engagement during the quarter.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP[4] gross margin was 37% for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 41% in the first quarter of 2019 and 52% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the online advertising business for the first quarter of 2020 was 10%, compared with 23% in the first quarter of 2019 and 39% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business in the first quarter of 2020 was nil, compared with 20% in the first quarter of 2019 and 31% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The margin decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19.

GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business in the first quarter of 2020 was 11%, compared with 24% in the first quarter of 2019 and 40% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business in the first quarter of 2020 was 11%, compared with 24% in the first quarter of 2019 and 41% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases primarily resulted from increases in traffic acquisition cost as a percentage of search and search-related advertising revenues.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games in the first quarter of 2020 was 79%, compared with 86% in the first quarter of 2019 and 75% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was mainly due to an increase in revenue-sharing payments related to TLBB Honor.

[4] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividends and deemed dividends to non-controlling preferred shareholders of Sogou; a one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "TCJA"); the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest accrued in relation to the previously unrecognized tax benefit. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Operating Expenses

For the first quarter of 2020, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$186 million, down 12% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$182 million, down 13% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to decreased marketing expenses for Sohu ex Sogou and Changyou, partially offset by promotional spending by Changyou for TLBB Honor. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing expenses.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was US$24 million, compared with an operating loss of US$42 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an operating profit of US$42 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was US$20 million, compared with an operating loss of US$39 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an operating profit of US$49 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$14 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of US$11 million in the first quarter of 2019 and income tax benefit of US$1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$11 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of US$9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and income tax benefit of US$4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a one-time tax benefit of US$19 million that was recognized as a result of some of Changyou's subsidiaries having been granted preferential tax rates upon their receipt of 2018 Key National Software Enterprise status or 2018 Software Enterprise status.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the first quarter of 2020 was US$20 million, or US$0.52 loss per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$54 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a net loss of US$18 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the first quarter of 2020 was US$18 million, or a net loss of US$0.47 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$52 million in the first quarter of 2019 and a net income of US$7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments held by the Sohu Group, minus short-term bank loans, were US$1.53 billion, compared with US$1.51 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Completion of Changyou Privatization

The previously-announced planned privatization of Changyou was completed on April 17, 2020. After the effectiveness of the transaction, Changyou's net income/loss will be wholly attributable to Sohu.com Limited. Following completion of the privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, it is expected that Changyou will recognize an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results

First Quarter 2020 Operational Results

For PC games, total average monthly active accounts [5] were 2.1 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and a decrease of 5% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts [6] were 1.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increases were due to improved performance of some of the older games, including TLBB PC, as a result of content updates and promotional activities, and higher player engagement resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown during the quarter.

were 2.1 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and a decrease of 5% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts were 1.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increases were due to improved performance of some of the older games, including TLBB PC, as a result of content updates and promotional activities, and higher player engagement resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown during the quarter. For mobile games, total average monthly active accounts were 3.4 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year and a decrease of 8% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter changes were mainly due to TLBB Honor, which was launched during the third quarter of 2019. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts were 1.0 million, an increase of 67% year-over-year and a decrease of 9% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the contribution of TLBB Honor. The quarter-over-quarter decrease reflected the natural declining life cycles of the older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

[5] Monthly active accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month. [6] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were US$136 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$133 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$3 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 were both US$107 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter were US$54 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was mainly due to an increase in marketing and promotional spending for TLBB Honor, as well as an increase in share-based compensation expenses as new share-based awards took effect in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter were US$51 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 was US$52 million, compared with an operating profit of US$45 million in the first quarter of 2019 and US$47 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 was US$56 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$45 million in the first quarter of 2019 and US$50 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, Sohu estimates:

Total revenues to be between US$410 million and US$445 million .

. Brand advertising revenues to be between US$32 million and US$37 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 16% to 27% and a sequential increase of 25% to 45%.

; this implies an annual decrease of 16% to 27% and a sequential increase of 25% to 45%. Sogou revenues to be between US$260 million and US$280 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 8% to 14% and a sequential increase of 1% to 9%.

and ; this implies an annual decrease of 8% to 14% and a sequential increase of 1% to 9%. Online game revenues to be between US$102 million and US$112 million ; this implies an annual increase of nil to 10% and a sequential decrease of 16% to 24%.

and ; this implies an annual increase of nil to 10% and a sequential decrease of 16% to 24%. Excluding the expected accrual during the second quarter of withholding income tax of approximately US$88 million discussed above, non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between a net loss of US$5 million and a net income of US$5 million , and non-GAAP income/loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between a net loss of US$0.13 per fully-diluted ADS and a net income of US$0.13 per fully-diluted ADS; excluding the expected accrual of withholding income tax, GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between nil and US$10 million , and GAAP loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between nil and US$0.25 .

discussed above, non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Sohu.com between a net loss of and a net income of , and non-GAAP income/loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between a net loss of per fully-diluted ADS and a net income of per fully-diluted ADS; excluding the expected accrual of withholding income tax, GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between nil and , and GAAP loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between nil and . Excluding the profit/loss generated by Sogou, and further excluding the expected accrual of withholding income tax, non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between nil and US$10 million ; and GAAP net income/loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between a net loss of US$4 million and a net income of US$6 million .

For the second quarter 2020 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.07=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.81=US$1.00 for the second quarter of 2019, and RMB6.97=US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2020.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus, which remains difficult to predict.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of the share-based awards, which consist mainly of share-based compensation expenses and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; and income tax expense, income tax benefit, uncertain tax position, and interest recognized in relation to the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders does not involve subsequent cash outflow or is reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor this impact in when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and also excluded the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge, the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge, and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expense, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend, and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders is that the impact of share-based awards and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense in Sohu's business for the foreseeable future, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions may recur in the future, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders may recur when Sohu and its affiliates enter into equity transactions. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported US dollar results; recent slow-downs in the growth of the Chinese economy; the uncertain regulatory landscape in the People's Republic of China; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and that Changyou will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales, online games and mobile services for its revenues; the impact of the U.S. TCJA; and the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the economy in China in general and on Sohu's business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/ and online video website tv.sohu.com.

Sohu's corporate services consist of online brand advertising on Sohu's matrix of websites as well as bid listing and home page on its in-house developed search directory and engine. Sohu also provides multiple news and information services on mobile platforms, including Sohu News App and the mobile news portal m.sohu.com. Sohu's online game subsidiary Changyou develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China. Sohu's online search subsidiary Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries in China. It also owns and operates Sogou Input Method, the largest Chinese language input software. Sohu, established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, is in its twenty-fourth year of operation.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Revenues:











Online advertising











Brand advertising $ 25,580 $ 41,599 $ 42,981 Search and search-related advertising

237,589

274,590

234,130 Subtotal

263,169

316,189

277,111 Online games

133,360

131,689

99,054 Others

39,471

41,769

35,106 Total revenues

436,000

489,647

411,271













Cost of revenues:











Online advertising











Brand advertising (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $-40, $2, and $38,

respectively)

25,519

28,677

34,305 Search and search-related advertising (includes

stock-based compensation expense of $77, $256, and

$27, respectively)

212,210

163,384

178,824 Subtotal

237,729

192,061

213,129 Online games (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $161, $137, and $0, respectively)

28,389

33,181

14,362 Others

8,568

12,198

14,051 Total cost of revenues

274,686

237,440

241,542













Gross profit

161,314

252,207

169,729













Operating expenses:











Product development (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $2,429, $4,594, and $1,019,

respectively)

103,412

105,425

100,434 Sales and marketing (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $-415, $797, and $120,

respectively)

62,841

78,375

80,550 General and administrative (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $1,561, $1,518, and $911,

respectively)

19,296

26,901

23,088 Goodwill impairment and impairment of intangibles

assets acquired as part of business acquisitions

-

-

7,245 Total operating expenses

185,549

210,701

211,317













Operating profit/(loss)

(24,235)

41,506

(41,588)













Other income/(expense) , net

10,645

(13,787)[7]

14,219 Interest income

2,126

1,508

3,793 Interest expense

(2,275)

(2,501)

(5,501) Exchange difference

2,225

(2,324)

(2,662) Income/(loss) before income tax expense/(benefit)

(11,514)

24,402

(31,739) Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,600

(954)

11,178 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

(25,114)

25,356

(42,917) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

(4,255) Net income/(loss)

(25,114)

25,356

(47,172)













Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

(5,008)

42,451

10,644 Less: Net loss from discontinued operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

-

-

(1,387)













Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

(20,106)

(17,095)

(53,561) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(2,868) Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(20,106)

(17,095)

(56,429)













Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(0.51)

(0.44)

(1.37) Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(0.07) Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited $ (0.51) $ (0.44) $ (1.44) ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable

to Sohu.com Limited

39,270

39,263

39,236













Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(0.52)

(0.45)

(1.37) Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(0.07) Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited $ (0.52) $ (0.45) $ (1.44) ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,270

39,263

39,236

[7] Other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly included an impairment charge of approximately US$23 million recognized for the quarter for an investment unrelated to the Company' core businesses, and an impairment loss of approximately US$9 million on certain Sogou equity investments.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)





As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 571,662 $ 305,126 Restricted cash

8,592

8,661 Short-term investments

1,039,818

1,316,833 Account and financing receivables, net

231,862

260,716 Prepaid and other current assets

130,210

124,332 Total current assets

1,982,144

2,015,668 Long-term investments, net

103,895

94,332 Fixed assets, net

426,632

447,688 Goodwill

53,168

52,923 Intangible assets, net

10,307

11,437 Restricted time deposits

-

240 Prepaid non-current assets

1,622

1,882 Other assets

62,498

65,620 Total assets $ 2,640,266 $ 2,689,790









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 321,993 $ 253,403 Accrued liabilities

244,845

249,810 Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

113,496

118,222 Accrued salary and benefits

90,730

110,833 Taxes payable

93,859

102,686 Short-term bank loans

84,540

114,528 Other short-term liabilities

145,700

149,311 Total current liabilities $ 1,095,163 $ 1,098,793









Long-term accounts payable

755

767 Long-term tax liabilities

281,677

277,544 Other long-term liabilities

4,321

5,769 Total long-term liabilities $ 286,753 $ 284,080 Total liabilities $ 1,381,916 $ 1,382,873









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

403,122

428,454 Noncontrolling interest

855,228

878,463 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,258,350 $ 1,306,917









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,640,266 $ 2,689,790

SOHU.COM LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2019



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP













































(40) (a)







2 (a)







38 (a)

Brand advertising gross profit $ 61 $ (40) $ 21 $ 12,922 $ 2 $ 12,924 $ 8,676 $ 38 $ 8,714 Brand advertising gross

margin

0%





0%

31%





31%

20%





20%







77 (a)







256 (a)







27 (a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit $ 25,379 $ 77 $ 25,456 $ 111,206 $ 256 $ 111,462 $ 55,306 $ 27 $ 55,333 Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

11%





11%

40%





41%

24%





24%













































37 (a)







258 (a)







65 (a)

Online advertising gross profit $ 25,440 $ 37 $ 25,477 $ 124,128 $ 258 $ 124,386 $ 63,982 $ 65 $ 64,047 Online advertising gross

margin

10%





10%

39%





39%

23%





23%













































161 (a)







137 (a)







- (a)

Online games gross profit $ 104,971 $ 161 $ 105,132 $ 98,508 $ 137 $ 98,645 $ 84,692 $ - $ 84,692 Online games gross margin

79%





79%

75%





75%

86%





86%











































































Others gross profit $ 30,903 $ - (a) $ 30,903 $ 29,571 $ - (a) $ 29,571 $ 21,055 $ - (a) $ 21,055 Others gross margin

78%





78%

71%





71%

60%





60%



















































































198 (a)







395 (a)







65 (a)

Gross profit $ 161,314 $ 198 $ 161,512 $ 252,207 $ 395 $ 252,602 $ 169,729 $ 65 $ 169,794 Gross margin

37%





37%

52%





52%

41%





41%











































































Operating expenses $ 185,549 $ (3,575) (a) $ 181,974 $ 210,701 $ (6,909) (a) $ 203,792 $ 211,317 $ (2,050) (a) $ 209,267



















































































3,773 (a)







7,304 (a)







2,115 (a)

Operating profit/(loss) $ (24,235) $ 3,773 $ (20,462) $ 41,506 $ 7,304 $ 48,810 $ (41,588) $ 2,115 $ (39,473) Operating margin

-6%





-5%

8%





10%

-10%





-10%

















































































































Income tax expense $ (13,600) $ 2,195 (c,d) $ (11,405) $ 954 $ 2,737 (c,d) $ 3,691 $ (11,178) $ 1,778 $ (9,400)































































































































































3,773 (a)







7,304 (a)







2,115 (a)









(855) (c)







(2,490) (c)







(744) (c)









1,910 (d)







1,907 (d)







1,531 (d)









-









23,154 (e)







-



Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest $ (25,114)

4,828

(20,286) $ 25,356

29,875

55,231 $ (42,917) $ 2,902 $ (40,015)



















































































3,773 (a)







7,304 (a)







2,115 (a)









(2,761) (b)







(5,416) (b)







(798) (b)









(855) (c)







(2,490) (c)







(744) (c)









1,910 (d)







1,907 (d)







1,531 (d)









-









23,154 (e)







-



Net income/(loss) from

continuing operations

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited for diluted net loss

per ADS $ (20,441)

2,067

(18,374) $ (17,613)

24,459

6,846 $ (53,808) $ 2,104

(51,704) Net loss from discontinued

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,842)

-

(2,842) Net income/(loss) attributable

to Sohu.com Limited for

diluted net loss per ADS

(20,441)

2,067

(18,374)

(17,613)

24,459

6,846

(56,650)

2,104

(54,546) Diluted net income/(loss)

from continuing operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ (0.52)





(0.47) $ (0.45)





0.17 $ (1.37)





(1.32) Diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

-





-

-





-

(0.07)





(0.07) Diluted net income/(loss) per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

(0.52)





(0.47)

(0.45)





0.17

(1.44)





(1.39) Shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

39,270





39,270

39,263





39,396

39,236





39,236



Note: (a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. (b) To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. (c) To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect. (d) To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA. (e) To adjust for a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses

