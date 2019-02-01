Sohu.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video, search and gaming business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues [1] were US$482 million [2] , down 5% year-over-year and up 5% quarter-over-quarter.

were , down 5% year-over-year and up 5% quarter-over-quarter. Brand advertising revenues were US$57 million , down 20% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter.

, down 20% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. Search and search related advertising revenues [3] were US$277 million , up 12% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter.

were , up 12% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$94 million , down 14% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

, down 14% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. Operating loss for Sohu Video was US$30 million , compared with a loss of US$69 million in the fourth quarter 2017.

, compared with a loss of in the fourth quarter 2017. GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$15 million , compared with a net loss of US$295 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

, compared with a net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$59 million , compared with a net loss of US$78 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

, compared with a net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Changyou recognized a US$16 million charge for goodwill impairment. Excluding the effect of this goodwill impairment charge, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited would have been US$48 million .

[1] The Company has adopted ASU No. 2014-09, ''Revenue from Contracts with Customers" beginning January 1, 2018. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2017, or RMB6.61=US$1.00, US$ total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 would have been US$504 million, or US$22 million more than GAAP total revenues, and down 1% year-over-year. [3] Search and Search related advertising revenues exclude intra-Group transactions.

Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights

Total revenues were US$1.88 billion , up 1% compared with 2017.

, up 1% compared with 2017. Brand advertising revenues were US$232 million , down 26% compared with 2017.

, down 26% compared with 2017. Search and search related advertising revenues were US$1.02 billion , up 28% compared with 2017.

, up 28% compared with 2017. Online game revenues were US$390 million , down 13% compared with 2017.

, down 13% compared with 2017. Operating loss for Sohu Video was US$140 million , compared with a loss of US$302 million in 2017.

, compared with a loss of in 2017. GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$161 million , compared with a net loss of US$556 million in 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$237 million , compared with a net loss of US$310 million in 2017.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "During 2018, as we faced a challenging macroeconomic environment, we focused our resources on key mobile products and worked hard to improve operating efficiencies. While annual revenues were largely flat compared with 2017, our bottom line performance was meaningfully improved thanks to a variety of cost saving efforts. For Sohu Media Portal, daily active users of Sohu News App, our flagship mobile product, outpaced the industry's growth, benefitting from superior content and continued upgrades of the recommendation engine. For Sohu Video, we focused on original program production, providing users unique and high quality dramas and shows. In the meantime, we significantly cut spending on traditional TV programs and successfully lowered the segment loss over 50% from 2017. In 2018, Sogou's mobile search and mobile keyboard continued to gain user traction while its leading AI capabilities have been not only recognized in international contests, but also applied to new commercial use cases. Lastly, Changyou delivered in-line financial results supported by solid performance of TLBB PC and mobile games. For 2019, Changyou will strengthen its R&D capabilities to launch more hit games."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$482 million, down 5% year-over-year and up 5% quarter-over-quarter.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$334 million, up 5% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled US$57 million, down 20% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreases in video and real estate advertising revenues.

Search and search-related advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$277 million, up 12% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were US$94 million, down 14% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was due to the natural decline in revenue of the Company's older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP[4] gross margin was 43% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 46% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 43% in the third quarter of 2018.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the online advertising business for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 32%, compared with 37% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 32% in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 26%, compared with negative 16% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 23% in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business was 26%, compared with negative 17% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 23% in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year margin improvement was mainly due to decreased video content cost and impairment charges for video content cost recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 34%, compared with 52% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 34% in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease primarily resulted from increases in traffic acquisition costs outpacing revenue growth.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 85%, compared with 84% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 84% in the third quarter of 2018.

[4] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividends and deemed dividends to non-controlling preferred shareholders of Sogou; a one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA; and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge.

Operating Expenses

For the fourth quarter of 2018, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$254 million, down 8% year-over-year and up 2% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$252 million, down 1% year-over-year and up 2% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease in GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to decreases in salary and benefit expenses. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 included an approximately US$16 million impairment charge recognized by Changyou related to its 17173.com website business.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$48 million, compared with an operating loss of US$41 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of US$49 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$46 million, compared with an operating loss of US$22 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of US$47 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Other Income

Other income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$13 million, compared with other income of US$4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and other income of US$29 million in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in gain from Sogou's short-term investments in the fourth quarter of 2018. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to Sogou's US$18 million gain from one of its equity investments in the third quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax benefit was US$70 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with income tax expense of US$234 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and income tax benefit of US$13 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with income tax expense of US$19 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and income tax benefit of US$12 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The change from GAAP income tax expense to income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017 and the increase in income tax benefit from the third quarter of 2018 mainly resulted from a one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "TCJA"); the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest accrued in relation to the previously unrecognized tax benefit[5].

[5] The revised treatment of the Toll Charge is based on management's estimate as of December 31, 2018, and may be subject to further adjustment in subsequent periods.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$15 million, or US$0.37 income per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$295 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of US$35 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$59 million, or US$1.50 loss per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$78 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of US$32 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments held by the Sohu Group, minus short-term bank loans, were US$1.73 billion, compared with US$2.12 billion as of December 31, 2017.

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for 2018 were US$1.88 billion, up 1% compared with 2017.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for 2018 were US$1.25 billion, up 12% compared with 2017.

Brand advertising revenues for 2018 were US$232 million, down 26% compared with 2017. The decrease was mainly due to declines in portal, video and real estate advertising revenues.

Search and search-related advertising revenues for 2018 were US$1.02 billion, up 28% compared with 2017.

Online game revenues for 2018 were US$390 million, down 13% compared with 2017. The year-over-year decrease was mainly from Legacy TLBB Mobile, which was launched in the second quarter of 2017, and TLBB 3D.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 43% for 2018, compared with 44% in 2017.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the online advertising business for 2018 was 32%, compared with 30% in 2017.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business for 2018 was 20%, compared with negative 16% in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to a decrease in video content cost and impairment charges recognized in 2017.

GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business for 2018 was 35%, compared with 48% in 2017. Non-GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business for 2018 was 35%, compared with 49% in 2017. The year-over-year decrease primarily resulted from increases in traffic acquisition costs outpacing revenue growth.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games for 2018 was 84%, compared with 86% in 2017.

Operating Expenses

For 2018, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$972 million, down 6% compared with 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$970 million, down 2% compared with 2017. The change was primarily attributable to impairment charges of approximately US$87 million recognized by Changyou in 2017 related to the MoboTap business, offset by increased product and development expenses.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss for 2018 was US$161 million, compared with an operating loss of US$209 million in 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss for 2018 was US$158 million, compared with an operating loss of US$164 million in 2017.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax benefit for 2018 was US$13 million, compared with income tax expense of US$273 million in 2017. Non-GAAP income tax expense for 2018 was US$62 million, compared with income tax expense of US$58 million in 2017. The change from GAAP income tax expense to income tax benefit for 2018 from 2017 resulted from management's re-evaluation and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for 2018 was US$161 million, or US$4.13 loss per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$556 million in 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for 2018 was US$237 million, or US$6.08 loss per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$310 million in 2017.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, Sohu estimates:

Total revenues to be between US$390 million and US$415 million .

and . Brand advertising revenues to be between US$45 million and US$50 million; this implies an annual decrease of 11% to 20% and a sequential decrease of 13% to 21%.

Sogou revenues to be between US$231 million and US$241 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 7% and a sequential decrease of 19% to 22%.

and ; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 7% and a sequential decrease of 19% to 22%. Online game revenues to be between US$80 million and US$90 million; this implies an annual decrease of 15% to 24% and a sequential decrease of 4% to 15%.

and US$90 million; this implies an annual decrease of 15% to 24% and a sequential decrease of 4% to 15%. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited. to be between US$50 million and US$60 million, and non-GAAP loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between US$1.30 and US$1.55 . GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$55 million and US$65 million , and GAAP loss per fully-diluted ADS to be between US$1.40 and US$1.65 .

For the first quarter 2019 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.90=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.36=US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2018, and RMB6.91=US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures which exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of equity investments, adjustments to contingent consideration, dividends to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and tax impacts related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Sohu's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful for itself and investors in evaluating operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited interim financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2018

Sep. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Revenues:





















Online advertising





















Brand advertising $ 57,222 $ 56,958 $ 71,751 $ 231,945 $ 314,066

Search and search-related advertising

276,666

255,130

247,054

1,022,456

801,199

Subtotal

333,888

312,088

318,805

1,254,401

1,115,265

Online games

94,106

95,971

109,383

389,788

449,533

Others

54,204

51,763

81,442

238,840

296,164

Total revenues

482,198

459,822

509,630

1,883,029

1,860,962

























Cost of revenues:





















Online advertising





















Brand advertising (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $-34, $-14, $-1,034, $-707 and

$-415, respectively)

42,485

44,059

82,932

184,474

363,592

Search and search-related (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $-48, $235, $535, $669 and

$540, respectively)

183,678

167,664

118,683

664,164

412,904

Subtotal

226,163

211,723

201,615

848,638

776,496

Online games (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $7, $-3, $1, $-31 and $73, respectively)

14,499

14,902

17,097

60,981

62,775

Others

35,633

33,716

56,987

162,102

195,895

Total cost of revenues

276,295

260,341

275,699

1,071,721

1,035,166

























Gross profit

205,903

199,481

233,931

811,308

825,796

























Operating expenses:





















Product development (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $919, $2,362, $14,048, $6,132

and $$23,547, respectively)

108,611

107,164

122,767

441,161

412,173

Sales and marketing (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $216, $201, $3,976, $405 and

$5,915, respectively)

102,112

106,056

116,179

400,579

413,045

General and administrative (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $470, $-1,062, $1,486, $-4,372

and $15,816, respectively)

26,828

35,078

35,829

113,724

122,874

Goodwill impairment and impairment of intangibles via

acquisitions of businesses

16,369[6]

-

-

16,369

86,882

Total operating expenses

253,920

248,298

274,775

971,833

1,034,974

























Operating loss

(48,017)

(48,817)

(40,844)

(160,525)

(209,178)

























Other income

13,073

28,822

4,321

64,167

6,658

Interest income

6,457

4,658

7,357

24,079

24,138

Interest expense

(5,279)

(6,174)

(2,567)

(17,538)

(4,088)

Exchange difference

(378)

7,970

(4,059)

9,026

(14,385)

Loss before income tax expense

(34,144)

(13,541)

(35,792)

(80,791)

(196,855)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(69,557)

(13,145)

233,785

(13,432)

273,148

Net income/(loss)

35,413

(396)

(269,577)

(67,359)

(470,003)

























Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

20,773

33,870

24,558

92,723

84,523

Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

14,640

(34,266)

(294,135)

(160,082)

(554,526)

























Basic net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ 0.37 $ (0.88) $ (7.56) $ (4.11) $ (14.27)

ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable

to Sohu.com Limited

39,069

38,936

38,888

38,959

38,858

























Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ 0.37 $ (0.89) $ (7.57) $ (4.13) $ (14.30)

ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,234

38,936

38,888

38,959

38,858





[6] The impairment was mainly related to Changyou's 17173.com website business. The launch of new initiatives for the 17173.com website fell behind schedule in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the profit outlook of the business remained uncertain. In addition, due to more stringent regulations, there was a significant decline in the number of new game launches in the market, so the number of games marketed on 17173.com also fell. As a result, Changyou determined that the future performance of 17173.com would likely fall short of expectations, and that impairment charges were required.



SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)





As of Dec. 31, 2018

As of Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 819,713 $ 1,366,115 Restricted cash

5,974

1,908 Short-term investments

1,041,395

818,934 Accounts receivable, net

242,361

250,468 Prepaid and other current assets

207,117

192,676 Total current assets

2,316,560

2,630,101 Long-term investments

108,356

90,145 Fixed assets, net

504,998

529,717 Goodwill

53,263

71,565 Intangible assets, net

24,118

23,060 Restricted time deposits[7]

244,179

271 Prepaid non-current assets

3,107

4,211 Other assets

43,928

40,169 Total assets $ 3,298,509 $ 3,389,239









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 295,954 $ 288,394 Accrued liabilities

301,915

343,106 Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

124,782

127,758 Accrued salary and benefits

112,898

102,087 Taxes payable

93,569

96,541 Short-term bank loans

129,677

61,216 Other short-term liabilities

124,085

136,300 Total current liabilities $ 1,182,880 $ 1,155,402









Long-term accounts payable

752

1,157 Long-term Bank Loans

302,323

122,433 Long-term tax liabilities

259,603

293,010 Total long-term liabilities $ 562,678 $ 416,600 Total liabilities $ 1,745,558 $ 1,572,002









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

588,840

750,634 Noncontrolling Interest

964,111

1,066,603 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,552,951 $ 1,817,237









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,298,509 $ 3,389,239

[7] In October 2018, to roll over matured offshore financing facilities, Changyou entered into a bank loan agreement pursuant to which it has drawn down U.S. dollar-denominated loans in the aggregate amount of US$220 million that are secured by restricted time deposits of RMB1.7 billion (approximately US$244 million). All of the loans carry a floating rate of interest based on the LIBOR. All of the loans are due to be repaid, and accordingly the restricted time deposits released, in 2021.

SOHU.COM LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP













































(34) (a)







(14) (a)







(1,034) (a)

Brand advertising gross profit $ 14,737 $ (34) $ 14,703 $ 12,899 $ (14) $ 12,885 $ (11,181) $ (1,034) $ (12,215) Brand advertising gross

margin

26%





26%

23%





23%

-16%





-17%







(48) (a)







235 (a)







535 (a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit $ 92,988 $ (48) $ 92,940 $ 87,466 $ 235 $ 87,701 $ 128,371 $ 535 $ 128,906 Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

34%





34%

34%





34%

52%





52%













































(82) (a)







221 (a)







(499) (a)

Online advertising gross profit $ 107,725 $ (82) $ 107,643 $ 100,365 $ 221 $ 100,586 $ 117,190 $ (499) $ 116,691 Online advertising gross

margin

32%





32%

32%





32%

37%





37%













































7 (a)







(3) (a)







1 (a)

Online games gross profit $ 79,607 $ 7 $ 79,614 $ 81,069 $ (3) $ 81,066 $ 92,286 $ 1 $ 92,287 Online games gross margin

85%





85%

84%





84%

84%





84%











































































Others gross profit $ 18,571 $ - (a) $ 18,571 $ 18,047 $ - (a) $ 18,047 $ 24,455 $ - (a) $ 24,455 Others gross margin

34%





34%

35%





35%

30%





30%



















































































(75) (a)







218 (a)







(498) (a)

Gross profit $ 205,903 $ (75) $ 205,828 $ 199,481 $ 218 $ 199,699 $ 233,931 $ (498) $ 233,433 Gross margin

43%





43%

43%





43%

46%





46%











































































Operating expenses $ 253,920 $ (1,605) (a) $ 252,315 $ 248,298 $ (1,501) (a) $ 246,797 $ 274,775 $ (19,510) (a) $ 255,265



















































































1,530 (a)







1,719 (a)







19,012 (a)

Operating loss $ (48,017) $ 1,530 $ (46,487) $ (48,817) $ 1,719 $ (47,098) $ (40,844) $ 19,012 $ (21,832) Operating margin

-10%





-10%

-11%





-10%

-8%





-4%

















































































































Income tax benefit/(expense) $ 69,557 $ (74,160) (c,d)$ (4,603) $ 13,145 $ (1,286) (c,d)$ 11,859 $ (233,785) $ 214,819 (d)$ (18,966)































































































































































1,530 (a)







1,719 (a)







19,012 (a)









267 (c)







3,861 (c)







-











(74,071) (d)







-









214,819 (d)

Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest $ 35,413

(72,274)

(36,861) $ (396) $ 5,580 $ 5,184 $ (269,577) $ 233,831 $ (35,746)



















































































1,530 (a)







1,719 (a)







19,012 (a)









(976) (b)







(2,571) (b)







(17,545) (b)









267 (c)







3,861 (c)







-











(74,071) (d)







-









214,819 (d)

Net income/(loss) attributable

to Sohu.com Limited for

diluted net loss per ADS $ 14,511

(73,250)

(58,739) $ (34,685) $ 3,009

(31,676) $ (294,543) $ 216,286

(78,257) Diluted net income/(loss) per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ 0.37





(1.50) $ (0.89)





(0.81) $ (7.57)





(2.01) Shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

39,234





39,069

38,936





38,936

38,888





38,888





































Note: (a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. (b) To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. (c) To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect. (d) To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.