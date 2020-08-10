Sohu.com Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video, search and gaming business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights[1]

The privatization of Changyou was completed on April 17, 2020. After the effectiveness of the transaction, Changyou's net income/loss was wholly attributable to Sohu.com Limited. For the second quarter of 2020, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million, as Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends after the completion of the privatization.

Total revenues were US$421 million [2] , down 9% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.

, down 9% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter. Brand advertising revenues were US$38 million , down 14% year-over-year and up 48% quarter-over-quarter.

, down 14% year-over-year and up 48% quarter-over-quarter. Search and search related advertising revenues [3] were US$241 million , down 13% year-over-year and up 1% quarter-over-quarter.

were , down 13% year-over-year and up 1% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$106 million , up 4% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter.

, up 4% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter. GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$80 million . Excluding the impact of the additional accrual of withholding income tax described above, GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$8 million , compared with a net loss of US$35 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of US$20 million in the first quarter of 2020.

. Excluding the impact of the additional accrual of withholding income tax described above, GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was , compared with a net loss of in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the additional accrual of withholding income tax described above, non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$11 million . Further excluding the loss generated by Sogou, non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$12 million , compared with a net loss of US$41 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of US$8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the second quarter of 2020, our brand advertising business performed well, the brand advertising revenue had a decent increase, up 48% quarter-over-quarter. Both the brand advertising revenue and bottom line exceeded our prior guidance. During the quarter, we integrated our Media Portal's brand advantage and influence with Sohu Video's advanced broadcast technologies. These initiatives allowed us to more effectively generate and distribute our high-quality original content, and further enhanced our credibility by reflecting the attitude and values of Sohu. For Changyou, the privatization was completed on April 17, 2020, and after that Changyou's net income/loss was wholly attributable to Sohu.com Limited. During the second quarter of 2020, online game revenues met our prior guidance and declined quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to the resumption of work following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. For Sogou, it delivered in-line results in the second quarter with Search maintaining a steady share of traffic and Mobile Keyboard further expanding its DAU base."

[1] As Changyou's cinema advertising business ceased operations during the third quarter of 2019, its results of operations have been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations. Retrospective adjustments to the historical statements have been made in order to provide a consistent basis of comparison. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release are related to continuing operations only, and exclude results from the cinema advertising business. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2019, or RMB6.81=US$1.00, US$ total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 would have been US$438 million, or US$17 million more than GAAP total revenues, and down 5% year-over-year. [3] Search and Search related advertising revenues exclude intra-Group transactions.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were US$421 million, down 9% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for the second quarter of 2020 were US$279 million, down 13% year-over-year and up 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 totaled US$38 million, down 14% year-over-year and up 48% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the continuous negative impact on the brand advertising industry from the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the increased revenues in our portal and video advertising businesses as a result of our continuing efforts to boost our revenues and the easing of the impact of COVID-19.

Search and search-related advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were US$241 million, down 13% year-over-year and up 1% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were US$106 million, up 4% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a decrease in player engagement as a result of work resumption during the quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP[4] gross margin was 41% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 46% in the second quarter of 2019 and 37% in the first quarter of 2020.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the online advertising business for the second quarter of 2020 was 23%, compared with 33% in the second quarter of 2019 and 10% in the first quarter of 2020.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business in the second quarter of 2020 were 40%, compared with 28% in the second quarter of 2019 and nil in the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year margin improvement was mainly due to decreased video content cost. The quarter-over-quarter margin improvement was mainly due to increased revenues in the portal and video advertising businesses.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business in the second quarter of 2020 were 21%, compared with 34% in the second quarter of 2019 and 11% in the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease primarily resulted from an increase in traffic acquisition cost as a percentage of search and search related advertising revenues. The quarter-over-quarter increase was due to a decrease in traffic acquisition cost as a percentage of search and search related advertising revenues due to normalized user traffic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

GAAP gross margin for online games in the second quarter of 2020 was 77%, compared with 82% in the second quarter of 2019 and 79% in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for online games in the second quarter of 2020 was 78%, compared with 82% in the second quarter of 2019 and 79% in the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was mainly due to an increase in revenue-sharing payments related to TLBB Honor, which was launched during the third quarter of 2019.

[4] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividends and deemed dividends to non-controlling preferred shareholders of Sogou; a one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "TCJA"); the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest accrued in relation to the previously unrecognized tax benefit. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Operating Expenses

For the second quarter of 2020, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$194 million, down 13% year-over-year and up 4% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$187 million, down 14% year-over-year and up 3% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to decreased marketing expenses.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$23 million, compared with an operating loss of US$11 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an operating loss of US$24 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$16 million, compared with an operating loss of US$7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an operating loss of US$20 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$85 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of US$4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and income tax expense of US$14 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$82 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with income tax expense of US$2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and income tax expense of US$11 million in the first quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million, as Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends after the completion of the privatization of Changyou.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$80 million, or a net loss of US$2.04 per fully-diluted ADS. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$77 million, or a net loss of US$1.96 per fully-diluted ADS.

Excluding the impact of the additional accrual of withholding income tax described above, GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$8 million, or a net income of US$0.20 per fully-diluted ADS; non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$11 million, or a net income of US$0.27 per fully-diluted ADS.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments held by the Sohu Group, minus short-term bank loans, were US$1.35 billion, compared with US$1.51 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results

Second Quarter 2020 Operational Results

For PC games, total average monthly active accounts [5] were 1.9 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts [6] were 0.9 million, flat year-over-year and a decrease of 10% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to a decrease in player engagement as a result of the resumption of work during the quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China .





were 1.9 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts were 0.9 million, flat year-over-year and a decrease of 10% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to a decrease in player engagement as a result of the resumption of work during the quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in . For mobile games, total average monthly active accounts were 3.1 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year and a decrease of 9% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the contribution of TLBB Honor, which was launched during the third quarter of 2019. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts were 0.6 million, flat year-over-year and a decrease of 40% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to a decrease in player engagement as a result of the resumption of work during the quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China .

[5] Monthly active accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month. [6] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were US$109 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year and a decrease of 20% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$106 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year and a decrease of 21% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$3 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year and an increase of 23% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 were both US$85 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter were US$51 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year and a decrease of 6% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was mainly due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses as new share-based awards took effect in the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending for TLBB Honor.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter were US$48 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was US$33 million, compared with an operating profit of US$40 million in the second quarter of 2019 and US$52 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was US$37 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$38 million in the second quarter of 2019 and US$56 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Recent Developments

On July 27, 2020, Sohu's subsidiary Sogou announced that its board of directors (the "Sogou Board") received a letter containing a preliminary non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from Tencent Holdings Limited (including its affiliates, "Tencent") for Tencent to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares, including ordinary shares represented by ADSs, of Sogou that are not already owned by Tencent for US$9.00 in cash per ordinary share or ADS (as the same may be amended from time to time, a "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in Sogou becoming a privately-held, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent, and Sogou's ADSs would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

On July 31, 2020, the Sogou Board established a special committee of the Sogou Board, composed solely of independent directors, to consider the Proposal.

Sohu's board of directors has not had an opportunity to review and evaluate the Proposal in detail, or to make a determination as to how to respond to the Proposal or as to whether or not the proposed acquisition of Sogou would be in the best interests of Sohu, in its capacity as Sogou's controlling shareholder, and Sohu's shareholders for Sohu to approve or reject the Proposal or a Proposed Transaction.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, Sohu estimates:

Brand advertising revenues to be between US$37 million and US$42 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 9% to 20% and a sequential decrease of 3% to a sequential increase of 11%.

; this implies an annual decrease of 9% to 20% and a sequential decrease of 3% to a sequential increase of 11%. Online game revenues to be between US$85 million and US$95 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 12% to 21% and a sequential decrease of 10% to 20%.

and ; this implies an annual decrease of 12% to 21% and a sequential decrease of 10% to 20%. Excluding the profit/loss generated by Sogou, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$10 million and US$20 million ; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$15 million and US$25 million .

For the third quarter 2020 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.00=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.99=US$1.00 for the third quarter of 2019, and RMB7.08=US$1.00 for the second quarter of 2020.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus, which remains difficult to predict.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of the share-based awards, which consist mainly of share-based compensation expenses and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; and income tax expense, income tax benefit, uncertain tax position, and interest recognized in relation to the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values; the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards; income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions; dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders; the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge; the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders does not involve subsequent cash outflow or is reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor this impact in when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, a one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and also excluded the one-time income tax expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Toll Charge imposed by the TCJA and the subsequent re-evaluation for the fourth quarter of 2018 and adjustment of the tax expense previously recognized for the Toll Charge, the resulting recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and recording of an uncertain tax position related to the balance of the Toll Charge, and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expense, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend, and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders is that the impact of share-based awards and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense in Sohu's business for the foreseeable future, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions may recur in the future, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders may recur when Sohu and its affiliates enter into equity transactions. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported US dollar results; recent slow-downs in the growth of the Chinese economy; the uncertain regulatory landscape in the People's Republic of China; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and that Changyou will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales, online games and mobile services for its revenues; the impact of the U.S. TCJA; the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the economy in China in general and on Sohu's business in particular; and the fact that there is no assurance that Tencent will make a definitive offer to acquire Sogou, that a definitive agreement relating to the Proposal will be entered into between Tencent and Sogou, or that a Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction between Tencent and Sogou will be approved or consummated. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended



Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019 Revenues:











Online advertising











Brand advertising $ 37,969 $ 25,580 $ 43,958 Search and search-related advertising

240,579

237,589

275,942 Subtotal

278,548

263,169

319,900 Online games

105,937

133,360

102,147 Others

36,579

39,471

40,199 Total revenues

421,064

436,000

462,246













Cost of revenues:











Online advertising











Brand advertising (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $36, $-40, and $-22,

respectively)

22,790

25,519

31,432 Search and search-related advertising (includes

stock-based compensation expense of $45, $77, and

$127, respectively)

191,150

212,210

182,593 Subtotal

213,940

237,729

214,025 Online games (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $152, $161, and $-17, respectively)

23,959

28,389

18,163 Others

12,133

8,568

19,624 Total cost of revenues

250,032

274,686

251,812













Gross profit

171,032

161,314

210,434













Operating expenses:











Product development (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $4,169, $2,429, and $3,587,

respectively)

105,022

103,412

109,048 Sales and marketing (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $795, $-415, and $1,355,

respectively)

64,579

62,841

90,580 General and administrative (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $1,678, $1,561, and $-572,

respectively)

24,097

19,296

21,987 Total operating expenses

193,698

185,549

221,615













Operating loss

(22,666)

(24,235)

(11,181)













Other income[7], net

24,094

10,645

5,684 Interest income

2,196

2,126

3,286 Interest expense

(1,431)

(2,275)

(3,737) Exchange difference

(259)

2,225

3,551 Income/(loss) before income tax expense

1,934

(11,514)

(2,397) Income tax expense[8]

85,023

13,600

3,941 Net loss from continuing operations

(83,089)

(25,114)

(6,338) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

(27,037) Net loss

(83,089)

(25,114)

(33,375)













Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

(3,159)

(5,008)

28,467 Less: Net loss from discontinued operations

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

-

-

(8,949)













Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

(79,930)

(20,106)

(34,805) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(18,088) Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(79,930)

(20,106)

(52,893)













Basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(2.04)

(0.51)

(0.89) Basic net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(0.46) Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited $ (2.04) $ (0.51) $ (1.35) ADS used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable to

Sohu.com Limited

39,271

39,270

39,244













Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(2.04)

(0.52)

(0.89) Diluted net loss from discontinued operations per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

-

-

(0.46) Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited $ (2.04) $ (0.52) $ (1.35) ADS used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,271

39,270

39,244

[7] For the second quarter of 2020, other income included a tax refund that was received by Sogou as part of the Chinese government's initiatives taken in response to COVID-19. [8] Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)





As of Jun. 30, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 397,425 $ 305,126 Restricted cash[9]

112,887

8,661 Short-term investments

1,077,572

1,316,833 Account and financing receivables, net

219,910

260,716 Prepaid and other current assets

132,673

124,332 Total current assets

1,940,467

2,015,668 Long-term investments, net

107,709

94,332 Fixed assets, net

410,105

447,688 Goodwill

53,185

52,923 Intangible assets, net

9,012

11,437 Restricted time deposits[9]

25,426

240 Prepaid non-current assets

1,391

1,882 Other assets

63,279

65,620 Total assets $ 2,610,574 $ 2,689,790









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 342,403 $ 253,403 Accrued liabilities

236,849

249,810 Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

114,494

118,222 Accrued salary and benefits

101,289

110,833 Taxes payable

77,236

102,686 Short-term bank loans

128,251

114,528 Other short-term liabilities

146,422

149,311 Total current liabilities $ 1,146,944 $ 1,098,793









Long-term accounts payable

755

767 Long-term bank loans

92,000

- Long-term tax liabilities[10]

375,714

277,544 Other long-term liabilities

3,284

5,769 Total long-term liabilities $ 471,753 $ 284,080 Total liabilities $ 1,618,697 $ 1,382,873









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

288,946

428,454 Noncontrolling interest

702,931

878,463 Total shareholders' equity $ 991,877 $ 1,306,917









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,610,574 $ 2,689,790

[9] In the second quarter of 2020, in connection with the Company's financing of the Changyou privatization, Changyou pledged deposit certificates in the amount of US$127 million in the aggregate, of which US$102 million was recorded as restricted cash and US$25 million was recorded as restricted time deposits. [10] Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

SOHU.COM LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP













































36 (a)







(40) (a)







(22) (a)

Brand advertising gross profit $ 15,179 $ 36 $ 15,215 $ 61 $ (40) $ 21 $ 12,526 $ (22) $ 12,504 Brand advertising gross

margin

40%





40%

0%





0%

28%





28%







45 (a)







77 (a)







127 (a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit $ 49,429 $ 45 $ 49,474 $ 25,379 $ 77 $ 25,456 $ 93,349 $ 127 $ 93,476 Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

21%





21%

11%





11%

34%





34%













































81 (a)







37 (a)







105 (a)

Online advertising gross profit $ 64,608 $ 81 $ 64,689 $ 25,440 $ 37 $ 25,477 $ 105,875 $ 105 $ 105,980 Online advertising gross

margin

23%





23%

10%





10%

33%





33%













































152 (a)







161 (a)







(17) (a)

Online games gross profit $ 81,978 $ 152 $ 82,130 $ 104,971 $ 161 $ 105,132 $ 83,984 $ (17) $ 83,967 Online games gross margin

77%





78%

79%





79%

82%





82%











































































Others gross profit $ 24,446 $ - (a) $ 24,446 $ 30,903 $ - (a) $ 30,903 $ 20,575 $ - (a) $ 20,575 Others gross margin

67%





67%

78%





78%

51%





51%



















































































233 (a)







198 (a)







88 (a)

Gross profit $ 171,032 $ 233 $ 171,265 $ 161,314 $ 198 $ 161,512 $ 210,434 $ 88 $ 210,522 Gross margin

41%





41%

37%





37%

46%





46%











































































Operating expenses $ 193,698 $ (6,642) (a) $ 187,056 $ 185,549 $ (3,575) (a) $ 181,974 $ 221,615 $ (4,370) (a) $ 217,245



















































































6,875 (a)







3,773 (a)







4,458 (a)

Operating loss $ (22,666) $ 6,875 $ (15,791) $ (24,235) $ 3,773 $ (20,462) $ (11,181) $ 4,458 $ (6,723) Operating margin

-5%





-4%

-6%





-5%

-2%





-1%

















































































































Income tax expense[11] $ (85,023) $ 3,141 (c,d)$ (81,882) $ (13,600) $ 2,195 (c,d)$ (11,405) $ (3,941) $ 1,566 (c,d)$ (2,375)































































































































































6,875 (a)







3,773 (a)







4,458 (a)









(3,618) (c)







(855) (c)







794 (c)









1,934 (d)







1,910 (d)







1,831 (d)









-









-









-



Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest $ (83,089)

5,191

(77,898) $ (25,114)

4,828

(20,286) $ (6,338)

7,083

745



















































































6,875 (a)







3,773 (a)







4,458 (a)









(2,338) (b)







(2,761) (b)







(3,733) (b)









(3,618) (c)







(855) (c)







794 (c)









1,934 (d)







1,910 (d)







1,831 (d)

Net loss from continuing

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS $ (79,986)

2,853

(77,133) $ (20,441)

2,067

(18,374) $ (34,932)

3,350

(31,582) Net loss from discontinued

operations attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,062)

-

(18,062) Net loss attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted

net loss per ADS

(79,986)

2,853

(77,133)

(20,441)

2,067

(18,374)

(52,994)

3,350

(49,644) Diluted net loss from

continuing operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ (2.04)





(1.96) $ (0.52)





(0.47) $ (0.89)





(0.80) Diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per

ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

-





-

-





-

(0.46)





(0.46) Diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

(2.04)





(1.96)

(0.52)





(0.47)

(1.35)





(1.27) Shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ADS

attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

39,271





39,271

39,270





39,270

39,244





39,244





































[11] Following completion of the Changyou privatization, Changyou changed its policy for its PRC subsidiaries with respect to distribution of cash dividends. As a result, Changyou recognized an additional

accrual of withholding income tax of US$88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Note:

(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.

(b) To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have any impact on income tax expense.

(c) To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.

(d) To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.



