Soin Neuroscience Develops A New Spinal Cord Stimulator to Treat Chronic Pain

Spinal cord stimulation is a medical device in which electrical wires called leads are inserted into the spine in an area known as the epidural space, and electrical stimulation is administered to the spine to decrease a patient's perception of pain.

Testing has begun in Dayton, OH, and multiple patients who have tried the device have noted some significant pain relief. Melvin, from Xenia, OH, tried and failed a previous spinal cord stimulation device. After testing the new system from Soin Neuroscience, he noted pain scores decrease down to a 0 – 2 out of 10 and the ability to stand for prolonged periods of time, which is something he had not been able to do before. Robyn, also from Xenia, OH, also noted significant pain reduction, with pain scores dropping to a 0 out of 10 at times during testing and noted "this is much better than the shots I used to get in my back for pain."

While these results are very early, and certainly further testing is needed, Dr Soin said that "These results are encouraging and we may be on to something really great to help patients in pain. Our new approach is more in line with how the body's nerves process information, which is why I believe we will be successful in the long run. It's too early to draw conclusions based on very early testing, but our team is excited at the possibilities." Currently, the device is investigational and not FDA approved for use in humans and patients who have trialed the system are part of an approved early pilot study. The device is not available for commercial use and given that only initial testing has been completed, Soin Neuroscience cannot make any claims of efficacy of the device as further testing is needed.

Soin Neuroscience plans to continue to develop their spinal cord stimulation technology as well as expand into other types of neurostimulation devices. Soin Neuroscience has had success in developing multiple different pharmacological agents to treat pain, and spinal cord stimulation represents a new phase for the company as it diversifies its product development to help people who are suffering in pain without using addicting opioids.

About Soin Neuroscience: Soin Neuroscience Inc. (SNI) is a biotech company based in Dayton, OH. SNI was founded by Dr Amol Soin, MD, and has a portfolio of pharmacological agents to treat various diseases mostly concentrated in non-opioid based pain management therapies. Recently, SNI started a medical device division and has several neuromodulation technologies in development. SNI is also working on machine learning and AI based technologies to help augment physician decision making to make precision medicine possible. Our spinal cord stimulation device is not approved for use in humans and is currently in early testing phases. As a result, there are no guarantees or claims of efficacy and further testing is required. Email Amol Soin at drsoin@soinneuroscience.com

