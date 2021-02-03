Sojern Expands Leadership With Nancy Koshiyama As New Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a leading digital marketing platform for travel, announced that Nancy Koshiyama joined the company as Chief People Officer. She will oversee all aspects of people strategy, operations and wellness. For more than 20 years, Koshiyama has worked to enhance the employee experience and she will continue that work at Sojern—supporting a growing global team.

"People have always been our greatest asset and differentiator, which is why we're excited to have someone like Nancy onboard. She has a vast array of experience and will be key in helping build an ever stronger, happier team of Sojernistas around the world," said Mark Rabe, CEO. "We're excited for Nancy to help guide us through the next phase of working during—and beyond—a pandemic, and even more excited for her to be an advocate and resource for our global team."

Prior to Sojern, Nancy held executive positions at both startup and established global technology companies, including TiVo, Hewlett Packard, Capsilon, and Marin Software. She started her career as a Child Therapist and Guest Instructor at Stanford University, Santa Clara University, and San Jose State University. Koshiyama is a graduate of San Jose State University with a MA in Counseling and undergraduate degree in Health Sciences.

"COVID-19 has not been kind to the travel industry and that includes Sojern, but the company has persevered and is back to a growth mindset. I look forward to working with the team to build the future of Sojern and that starts with our most important asset—people," said Koshiyama. "I'm particularly excited to continue the work Sojern has already started in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as employee wellness, learning and development across the global organization."

Koshiyama joins an seasoned bench of executives at Sojern that also includes: Mark Rabe , Chief Executive Officer; Aman Kothari , Chief Financial Officer; Paul Huie , SVP of Corporate Development and General Counsel; Noreen Henry , Chief Revenue Officer; and Kurt Weinsheimer , Chief Solutions Officer.

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

