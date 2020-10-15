Sojern Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Sojern CEO Mark Rabe as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Rabe was selected as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Rabe is the visionary behind the company's journey to become the one-stop-shop for digital travel marketing solutions. Powered by data science and machine learning, Sojern has spent more than a decade building tools to help customers drive more direct bookings. The company is a six-time recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500™ technology firms, and works with more than 10,000 hotels, attractions and tourism boards worldwide to engage and convert travelers.

"While it's been a challenging year for the travel business, I'm very proud of the work we've done at Sojern navigating the disruption of COVID-19, and I believe we're set up for continued success next year and beyond. I want to acknowledge our incredible global team of diverse, talented individuals dedicated to building the future of Sojern. I am humbled to have been named to this incredible list of successful entrepreneurs, but even more so by the hard work and dedication of every Sojernista around the world who made it possible."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Mark Rabe as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Sojern

Sojern provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

SOURCE Sojern

Related Links

http://www.sojern.com

