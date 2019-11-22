Sojourn Surrounded by Bamboo and Filled with Moonlight -- THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto to Open in March 2020

KYOTO, Japan, and TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNEI Corporation is opening THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto, a small luxury hotel with 11 rooms, including one Bamboo Suite Room based around tourism activities, with "a sojourn surrounded by bamboo and filled with moonlight" as its concept. The hotel will open in March 2020.

Hotel introduction

THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto was planned down to minute details to make skillful use of the bamboo and moon concept.

The roof-top garden is a dedicated space for moon appreciation. In this little bamboo-enclosed space, guests can watch the moon rise over the eastern hills and bask in its light.

Guest room design characteristics



The rooms are supplied with fragrant cypress bathtubs, various bamboo handicrafts, and art made with Yumekouro dyed fabrics, which have gradient colors akin to flickering light. Furthermore, the amenities are filled with top-quality, organic ingredients, such as moisture-retaining silk.

Hotel URL ( https://www.juneihotel.com/kyoto/)

THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto is not only a place to stay, but a place for moving experiences. The most moving travel experience is the one a guest timed just right -- the memory stays crisp and it keeps its flavor for years to come. Hotel staff is pleased to help guests design their own unique experience at any time of the year with the most "in-season" advice, leaving guests with rich experiences they will always love to share.

Guest room types (total of 11 rooms)

"Mutsuki" Bamboo Suite (1 room): about 70 square meters, up to 5 occupants

The Bamboo Suite, equipped with a spacious 2-meter cypress bathtub and a relaxation room, is a place for guests to spend their time in luxury. It is complete with a sleeping area, a bath, and relaxation space with a bamboo view to enjoy.

Deluxe King (total of 5 rooms): Total area of about 40 square meters

Hollywood Twin (total of 5 rooms): Total area of about 40 square meters

Up to 4 occupants each

Facility overview

- Name: THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto

-Address: Honmachi 4-139, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, 605-0981

-Opening: March 2020

-Construction: Reinforced concrete, three aboveground floors (newly built)

-Guest rooms: 11 rooms (all rooms non-smoking)

-Number of occupants: up to 45 people

-Concept: A sojourn surrounded by bamboo and filled with moonlight

-Price (including tax): Bamboo Suite: 120,000 JPY and up

-Deluxe King / Hollywood Twin (based on 2 occupants per room): 42,000 JPY and up

-President & CEO: Emi Tokunaga

-Access: 10 minutes from Kyoto Station by taxi, 10 minutes on foot from Kiyomizu Gojo

-URL: https://www.juneihotel.com/kyoto/

-Facilities:

Lounge

Restaurant with seating for 36

Rooftop Japanese garden

Top-quality silky mattresses produced by Nihon Bed

A new type of dining provided by FTG Company "Niku Kappo"

Auberge restaurant operated by FTG Company, which has over 60 chain locations across Japan, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii, and New York. Niku Kappo Futago, a restaurant to be opened on the hotel premises, follows a new line of business with a "relaxed, mature IKI" concept. IKI is a Japanese word meaning "chic" as well as "breath" and "will."

Following THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto's bamboo and moon concept, they will provide three "moon"-themed monthly course options centered around Wagyu beef that guests can enjoy with all five senses. The main courses are highly selective cuts of Wagyu beef, and there are many brands of sake to choose from to suit each serving. As Kyoto cuisine is already based on how it changes with the seasons, the monthly courses offer a new, fresh taste of "IKI" to enjoy throughout the year.

Overview of Niku Kappo Futago Restaurant

-Business hours:

Breakfast 7:00 - 10:00

Dinner Course 7:00 - 23:00

Capacity: 36 seats

*Including 1 private room with seating for 8

URL: https://ftg-company.com/

-Concept: "A relaxed, mature 'IKI'"

-Course options: 12,000 JPY (excluding tax) and up

Company overview

JUNEI CORPORATION began operations with THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto Imperial Palace West, and with "Sharing Japan's Beauty Throughout the World" as its guiding principle. October 2019: Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

THE JUNEI HOTEL Kyoto Imperial Palace West was recognized as one of the top 10 hotels in Japan in Conde Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards for the first time since opening on July 1, 2017.

URL for reference:

https://www.cntraveler.com/readers-choice-awards/asia/top-hotels-in-japan

Operating company: JUNEI Corporation

HQ Address: 5F Azabu Green Terrace, Minami Azabu 3-20-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: President and CEO Emi Tokunaga

Business operations: Hotels, ryokan (inns), leisure & travel industry

Company concept: Sharing Japan's Beauty Throughout the World

