Sokol Blosser to Launch First-Ever Oregon Boxed Wine Under Evolution Label

DUNDEE HILLS, Ore., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokol Blosser Winery, one of the Willamette Valley's pioneering wineries founded nearly 50 years ago, is raising the bar with the creation of Evolution boxed wines -- the first-ever boxed wine from Oregon - set to ship in mid-July.

Evolution 2019 Oregon Pinot Noir and Evolution 2019 Lucky No. 9 White Blend will be packaged in 1.5-liter boxes that also feature a new contemporary look for the brand.

Evolution Pinot Noir: Oregon's only ultra premium boxed wine

"We decided to seize the moment to innovate," said Alison Sokol Blosser, CEO, Co-President and Second-Generation Winegrower. "The pandemic has changed the game in every possible way, and as we brainstormed out-of-the-box ways to adapt, we actually landed inside the box. Producing a boxed wine gives our customers great wine at a really friendly price point and it also fits our core value of sustainability. Consumer demand for value and quality is growing, so Evolution in a box makes perfect sense."

Evolution 1.5L boxed wines are an ideal option for off-premise retailers to meet rising consumer demand in a rapidly expanding category. "This new offering is a first, and syncs up perfectly with two exploding categories in retail: ultra-premium wine from Oregon and wine in a box. This is the same high-quality wine that consumers know and love in glass bottles, and is now available in a convenient, sustainable format that stays fresh for up to 30 days," added Sokol Blosser.

Not just a smart fit for retail, this format is also great for restaurants that are re-opening and/or offering carry-out meals. Restaurateurs will appreciate that they can offer a great wine by the glass with little risk of waste, and for those offering family meal deals and other creative menu offerings for take-out, a 1.5-liter box of wine is a natural addition to those orders.

Evolution Boxed Wines Feature New Branding

At the same time, Sokol Blosser will introduce new branding for Evolution to reflect a more contemporary look that fits the brand personality and appeals to Evolution's core customers.

"Evolution has a fun and clever personality - not unlike our core consumers -- and it is all about making the most out of life's moments," added Sokol Blosser. "Our goal with Evolution has always been to produce affordable, delicious, approachable wines that can be part of our customers' lives, from an easy night at home to a camping trip or a special celebration. The fresh look of the box brings its personality to life. Plus, the Evolution name alone screams 'newness' and 'what's next?' And in this case -- what's next is Oregon's first boxed wine."

In keeping with Sokol Blosser's long commitment to sustainability, Evolution boxes have a reduced impact on the environment, packaged in recyclable cardboard boxes that also equate to reduced carbon emissions. According to a 2010 Life Cycle Assessment study commissioned by the alcohol monopolies in Sweden and Norway, a 1.5L boxed wine product will generate about 1/3 of the overall environmental impact throughout its lifecycle, as compared to a 750ml glass bottle.

Sokol Blosser turned to a partner in California to package its 1.5L Evolution boxes, so while both wines include fruit from the Willamette Valley, neither can legally include that AVA name on the package. The Evolution Pinot Noir, with a $25 SRP, will be Oregon-appellated and the Lucky No. 9 White Blend, with an $18 SRP, will be American-appellated. Both wines will continue to be available in 750ml bottles as well, and bottles will feature the new branding by the end of 2020 and early 2021.

About Evolution & Sokol Blosser Winery

Evolution, one of the Willamette Valley's most evolutionary wine brands, was created by Susan Sokol Blosser in 1998, as she searched for a white wine that was light and bright and right for the spicy, savory flavors of the Asian Fusion food trend of the day. That wine was Evolution Lucky No 9 White Blend, a magical mix of nine varietals which is still a fan favorite. Since then, Evolution has evolved (pun intended!) to include Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, a red blend and several sparkling wines. Evolution is part of the Sokol Blosser family of wines, based in Dundee, Oregon. Sokol Blosser is a certified B Corp (since 2015) and is the only winery in the U.S. to have received two "Best for the World" awards from B Corp in 2019. A multi-generational family business and now under the stewardship of siblings Alex Sokol Blosser (Winemaker) and Alison Sokol Blosser (CEO), Sokol Blosser will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. For more information, please visit EvolutionWine.com or SokolBlosser.com.

