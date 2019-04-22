Sol de Janeiro And Underalls Join 'WE DARE TO BARE' Fitness Festival As Sponsors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVEMEANT Foundation welcomes Brazilian skin care line Sol de Janeiro and activewear clothing company Underalls as sponsors for the organization's 5th Annual WE DARE TO BARE fundraising event in San Francisco.

Sol de Janeiro will host one fitness stage that features four classes from top San Francisco studios like MNTSTUDIO, Outdoor Yoga SF, Salt SF and Carmen Morgan from My Trainer Carmen (Instagram @mytrainercarmen).

Underalls is providing over 700 participants with a WE DARE TO BARE crop top sports bra, as they sweat it out and 'Dare to Bare' for a full day at the fitness festival, held May 11th at the San Francisco Marina Green.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Sol de Janeiro and Underalls as sponsors as we celebrate our 5th Annual WE DARE TO BARE event in San Francisco," says MOVEMEANT Foundation Founder and fitness influencer, Jenny Gaither. "May 11th is an opportunity for women to come together, sweat through their Underall sports bras at the Sol de Janeiro stage, and show girls across the nation a new standard of beauty - one that has no standard at all.

"These past five years have showed us the magnitude for which one person can have an effect on their surrounding communities just by advocating for their own self-worth. Because of our WE DARE TO BARE community, fundraisers, volunteers and donors we can continue to be the force in the body-positive of change by championing diversity, inclusivity and approachability when it comes to health, wellness, and body-positivity."

Sol de Janeiro Co-Founders, Marc Capra and Heela Yang said, "We are so thrilled to partner with MOVEMEANT Foundation. Their 'WE DARE TO BARE' message shares our own commitment to spreading body love and reinforcing body positivity. Together, we will make this mission stronger and our body love celebration even greater. We invite everyone to join and look forward to growing our Sol Family."

John Finley, CEO of Underalls, said, "Body positivity, fun, total comfort in your own skin. Underalls and MOVEMEANT are strongly aligned in our values. We are thrilled to be supplying our comfortable innovative tops and bottoms in support of the Dare to Bare San Francisco event."

WE DARE TO BARE's San Francisco event sponsors include: Candid, DripDrop, Kencko, Miyokos, OLIPOP, OXB, Revel, Siren Snacks, Sol de Janeiro, Sports Basement, Underalls, and Wellory.

ABOUT MOVEMEANT FOUNDATION

MOVEMEANT Foundation is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization committed to making fitness accessible, fun and empowering while shifting the conversation from weight loss and typical beauty ideals to that of body positivity and supporting one another.

ABOUT SOL DE JANEIRO

Sol de Janeiro encourages women to celebrate what's unique and joyful about their body with their extensive line of Brazilian beauty products. From head to toe, Sol de Janeiro's skin-worshiping brand of beauty brings comfort, confidence, fun, and spontaneity - inspiring feel good feelings with a collection of luxurious textures, amazing scents, and the positive power of Brazilian beauty care.

ABOUT UNDERALLS

Born in 1976 Underalls originally offered active, stylish women luxury pantyhose with panties built right in. Now we are back with super comfortable, eco-friendly activewear, building on our heritage of producing the highest quality products designed to be up close and personal with real-world, active women. Our products have a next-to-skin feel that allow you to take on whatever the day holds. Wear them to the gym, the park, the polls—Underalls are for women on the move. Women who care as much about the environment and making a better world as they do about being comfortable and fashionable.

MOVEMEANT Foundation Contact:

Jessi Greenlee

Email: Jessi@movemeant.com

SOURCE MOVEMEANT Foundation