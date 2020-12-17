Sol Muñoz's new book Esta Es Mi Historia, an inspiring memoir of the author's journey in life and her extraordinary faith in God

I think we have all asked ourselves the same question without having an answer soon, I had the answer after many years, when I experienced accepting Christ in my heart and I got to know him every day and I realized that He suffered more than me, more than nobody in this world. That even though he was the Son of God, they crucified him on a cross, giving his life for me, for you, for everyone.

Then I understood that I was born with a purpose from God in my life and every day I thank him for being born.

Through this book, I share my testimonies of everything that God has done in my life and what He has shown me, I am glad to be able to share it with everyone who reads it.

I want to tell you that you are important to God and that you were born with God's purpose and plans for your life, if he did it with me, he will also do it with you."

Published by Page Publishing, Sol Muñoz's new book Esta Es Mi Historia proclaims the author's unwavering faith in the Lord that allowed grace to enter her life and fill her with the saving knowledge of Christ's sacrifice for mankind's redemption.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened in life and faith through the life of a woman with unyielding conviction can purchase Esta Es Mi Historia in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

