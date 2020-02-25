SOL REPUBLIC Launches Third Generation Of True Wireless Earbuds With Amps Air +

Designed for longer listening sessions, extended comfort and ultimate portability, Amps Air + offers a 6 hour on-board battery life with ANC on and up to 24 hours total with ANC off. The latest generation earbuds feature a slimmer, more pocket-friendly case design than its predecessor the Amps Air 2.0. Sweat resistance to IPX4 allows for a seamless transition from workdays to workouts while the redesigned form factor of Amps Air + provides a comfortable, secure fit to stay in place.

"We've paid close attention to sound and comfort for the Amps Air +," states Director of Product Development for SOL REPUBLIC, Josh Poulsen. "The ergonomic design contributes to a more secure fit for additional noise isolating support while lending itself to be better suited for an active lifestyle. With both active noise cancellation and ambient mode features, the sound experience is customizable to allow for environmental awareness when desired - offering total wireless freedom"

Tap controls on each earbud allow for seamless, simple functionality for play/pause, track controls, and ANC features. IR sensor technology provides auto-pause/play when removed and re-inserted into the ear so there's less fumbling with your device.

Rounding out the collection of new wireless listening options from SOL REPUBLIC, Amps Air + joins the addition of two over-ear wireless headphones to the lineup this year, Soundtrack and Soundtrack Pro ANC.

Amps Air + is now available at www.solrepublic.com and Amazon for MAP $199.99.

AMPS AIR + PRODUCT FEATURES (SOL-EP1220)

6-hour battery life, up to 18 hours total with ANC on (even longer with ANC off - up to 8-hour onboard battery life and 24 hours total with case)

Active noise cancellation with ambient mode feature

IPX4 sweat and water-resistant

USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 2 hours)

Bluetooth® 5.0 w/ + BLE

Four sizes of ear tips

Available in Black, Champagne, and Silver.

MAP: $199.99

About SOL REPUBLIC:

SOL REPUBLIC is a global consumer electronics and music lifestyle brand driven by innovation and dedicated to enhancing music experiences through sound, design, and technology. Comprised of an industry-leading team, engaging top design houses and developing advanced materials, SOL REPUBLIC delivers products that offer unmatched sound, style, and durability. For every great moment, there's a song to go with it. We believe this is the Soundtrack Of Life. www.SOLREPUBLIC.com @solrepublic

