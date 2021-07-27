SOL: Sasol Limited - Production And Sales Metrics And Financial Results For The Year Ended 30 June 2021

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Sasol delivered volumes in line with guidance for the year ended 30 June 2021 despite the challenging operating environment.

Volumes in the Chemicals business were lower due to the previously reported divestments in North America alongside an adverse impact from weather events in both North America and South Africa. This was offset by higher average chemical basket prices which helped to deliver an increase in revenue for the financial year.

The Energy business benefitted from a strong recovery in demand following the easing of lockdown restrictions, and higher oil prices in the second half of the financial year.

The production and sales metrics are available on the Company´s website, under the Investor Centre section:

https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-reporting/business-performance-metrics

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Sasol is still in the process of completing its financial year-end closing processes and will issue a Trading Statement in early August 2021.

Sasol will release its 2021 annual financial results on Monday, 16 August 2021. The presentation will be available at the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol16082021

A conference call will be hosted by Fleetwood Grobler and Paul Victor to discuss the results and provide an update of the business via webcast on 16 August 2021 at 15h00 (SA time). Please connect to the call via the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Sasol16082021Q

Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements

