SOL: Sasol Limited - Production and Sales Metrics for the Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020; COVID-19 Update and Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) Status

JOHANNESBURG, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics including a hedging update for the year ended 30 June 2020, on the Company´s website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section or via this URL: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-reporting/business-performance-metrics

Sasol is still in the process of completing its year-end processes and plans to issue an updated Trading Statement on or before 31 July 2020.

COVID-19 UPDATE

As of 22 July 2020, Sasol's total number of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 774, with the majority of cases recorded in South Africa. There are 561 active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths which occurred in South Africa. The infected employees are receiving our full support. The increase in Sasol's infection rates is in line with the trend in South Africa. Up to now, there has been no material impact to our operations. The continuous increase in COVID-19 infections within Sasol could potentially impact our operations in the near-term. While we have implemented all regulatory requirements and have the necessary controls in place, we will continue to actively monitor and mitigate the impact.

LCCP STATUS

The last remaining LCCP unit to come online is the Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) plant, which was damaged during a fire in January 2020. Repair work to the unit is ongoing and the unit is expected to achieve beneficial operation (BO) before the end of October 2020. Some challenges were experienced in the completion of the restoration process, resulting in a slight delay to the previous market guidance of a BO date before September 2020.

Overall project completion was at 99% and capital expenditure amounted to US$12,7bn.

