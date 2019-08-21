SOL: Sasol Limited Response to Investor Enquiries

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Sasol's announcement of 16 August 2019, the Company informed investors of the delay of the release of its 2019 financial results and related suite of reports. This will allow for the completion of management's assessment and remediation of possible control weaknesses followed by the consideration of these assessments by Sasol's external auditors.

As is normal practice, the Company has engaged with investors and analysts in response to the announcement. Sasol confirms that no material or price sensitive information other than that contained in the announcement was discussed in any of these engagements.

Request for clarification may be directed to our investor relations team on investor.relations@sasol.com or +27(0)10-344-9280.

Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Feroza Syed, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27(0)10-344-7778

