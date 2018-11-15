SOL3 Introduces a New, Redesigned Insole That Adds Height to Footwear

From a social standpoint, the perks related to height are no secret either. A Duke University study found that "for every inch below 5'10", a man has to earn $30,000 more per year to be equally appealing to women on the dating market." For quick empirical evidence, swipe on any given dating app and observe. Perhaps, the most common feature found across female profiles is an emphasis on height preference, which are channeled through tag-lines such as "6'0 and Up."

The key takeaway from these studies is that even a simple boost of one or two inches yields remarkably advantageous results. On Seinfeld, George discovered the difference of a couple inches when he revealed the epiphany to never take off his Timberlands. Unfortunately, this method proves difficult to pull off and can bring unwanted attention. Luckily, the SOL3® 3-Level Insole delivers the same result, while being both comfortable and discreet in your choice of footwear.

"Based on the data, it's not in anyone's best interest to inadvertently sell themselves short with a thin midsole," said Alex Kassarich, founder of SOL3. "Established research shows this oversight can directly impact the outcome of various interpersonal and professional situations. There is a massive, unmet demand for a product like SOL3."

For $33, SOL3 enables users to continually stand tall regardless of their sneaker or shoe selection and receive the maximum return from every wear.

