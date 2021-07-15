Sola Salon Studios Achieves Significant Franchise Development Growth And +15 Percent Increase In Stylist Acquisitions In The First Half Of 2021

DENVER, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today that at the close of the second quarter, it has opened 21 new locations and signed 15 franchise agreements to develop 60 new locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by the end of the year.

The brand continued to grow its presence across North America in the first half of 2021, as it recently signed a multi-unit agreement for the Boston area and another in West Virginia. Projected openings slated in the next few months include locations in California, Washington, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan. This growth comes on the heels of a successful 2020 despite the pandemic, where Sola saw a +15 percent increase in stylist lead volume and reported that occupancy is at an all-time high.

"We're projected to have 15 new signed agreements and eclipse 600 locations by the end of the year, as we continue to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision for reimagining salon life and providing a space for independent professionals to grow in their trade," said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salon Studios. "With three new franchisees already added to our system in the first half of the year, our system is poised for great expansion throughout Q3 and Q4 as these new owners continue to bring their energy and passion to our brand. We're impressed with the gains we've made in the first half of the year and celebrate the successes of our owners and Sola professionals, and we look forward to the opportunities that the second half of the year holds."

The company was recently recognized with numerous industry awards, including a placement on the Franchise Gator Top 100 2021 list. Additionally, the #SolaStrong campaign, created in order to support beauty professionals struggling during the closures of the pandemic, was awarded the Best Digital Campaign honor in Franchise Update Media's Innovation Awards Marketing & Branding category. This annual award identifies and recognizes franchise brands that have created and implemented the most original and successful innovation strategies and tactics.

Recognized as the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, Sola Salon Studios supports a growing community of more than 17,000 independent beauty professionals across the 570+ locations by providing a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. The model continues to grow increasingly in popularity, especially amid the pandemic as beauty pros sought to go independent to offer their clientele more control over their salon experience, with more than 7,000 new stylists joining Sola in 2020 alone.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Sola Salon Studios will be targeting a number of markets across North America. Opportunities remain in the Hawaii, Alaska, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, El Paso, Ft. Wayne, Albany, Memphis, Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, ON markets.

To learn more about Sola Salon Studios and available territories, visit www.solasalonstudios.com. Follow Sola Salon Studios on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 570 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 17,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com.

