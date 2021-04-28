Sola Salon Studios To Host The Sola Sessions Reconnected Virtual Event On May 17th

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest community of independent salon owners, announced that it will host its proprietary education event, The Sola Sessions, on Monday, May 17 and, for the first time ever, is inviting all beauty professionals to attend the virtual experience. The Sola Sessions Reconnected will be filled with inspirational and educational content from the industry's top business, marketing and artistic educators to help independent salon owners create the salon life of their dreams.

The event includes keynote presentations from acclaimed author, motivational speaker and life coach, Tim Storey and the social media/marketing guru for hairstylists, Britt Seva. There will also be a lineup of top industry leaders and educators like Sam Villa, Larisa Love, Daniel Mason-Jones, Michael Cole, Dawn Bradley, Celeste Hilling, and more. This must-attend virtual experience will be held live from 12 to 6 p.m. EST on May 17, and event tickets provide attendees unlimited, on-demand access to the entire content lineup until the end of 2021. Topics covered include social media, marketing, raising prices, mental health, hair color, barbering, nails, skincare, hair styling techniques, and more. The Sola Sessions Reconnected is uniquely created for independent beauty professionals following a challenging and unprecedented year. Due to the event's proven popularity within the Sola community, Sola is now expanding its audience to maximize the benefits for all independent salon owners, and to deliver education and inspiration from the industry's best.

"More than ever, this past year has taught us the immeasurable value of connection, and The Sola Sessions is an incredible opportunity to strengthen the connection we have to our beloved Sola community, as well as form new relationships with brands and educators in the industry," said Jennie Wolff, Chief Marketing Officer of Sola Salon Studios. "Our brand encourages personal growth and continued education, and those values have always been at the heart of this event. Knowing the value that our past Sola Sessions have brought to our own community, we're excited to extend access of this exclusive event to all independent beauty professionals for the first time, in an effort to share industry-leading education with anyone looking to better themselves in the pursuit of career success."

The event is sponsored by BeautyHive, an online distributor created just for independent beauty professionals, as well as a number of other leading beauty brands, such as Redken, Joico, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Pureology, Dawn Bradley, Kenra Professional, Mizani, Biolage, Skin Authority, Pravana, SalonCentric, Henkel, CND, Tax Duchess, L'Oréal, Goldwell, STMNT and SolaGenius. Attendees will have the chance to connect with sponsoring brands in the virtual expo hall to learn more about their offerings.

This event marks the 12th Sola Sessions event hosted by the Sola brand and will offer nearly 18 hours of content that can be accessed by attendees for the remainder of the calendar year. Tickets are $59 for the general public, $29 for Sola professionals with a Sola-exclusive promo code, and can be purchased now by visiting https://events.bizzabo.com/solasessions. To learn more about The Sola Sessions Reconnected and discover even more reasons to attend, read 10 Reasons to Attend The Sola Sessions Reconnected.

