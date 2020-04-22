Solace and Savari Partner to Create Seamless Cloud and Edge Experience for Automotive OEMs, Mobile Operators, Tower Operators, and Road Operators

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of real-time event-driven data streaming for enterprise computing, IoT and mobile applications, and Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and a pioneer of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly enable seamless transition across cloud and edge computing.

Solace and Savari are partnering to take advantage of ultra-low latency communication across large geographic areas. Their solutions are now jointly deployed in Munich (Germany), St. Louis, MO (USA) and Montreal (Canada) on MobiledgeX Cloudlets for cross-carrier, federated and aggregated mission-critical safety applications requiring integration between multiple operator Radio Access Networks.

By utilizing Solace PubSub+, Savari's edge applications can ingest large amounts of data from vulnerable road users, vehicles, and road infrastructure, thereby enabling a truly connected and seamless V2X experience in the cloud and on the mobile edge.

Collaborative and intelligent transport networks hinge on the efficient, reliable and real-time distribution of data between cars, other road users, infrastructure and applications. Solace is uniquely qualified to meet that need with its complete event streaming and management platform, Solace PubSub+ Platform. Some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers use PubSub+ to stream events across their enterprise, including Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA.

"PubSub+ has proven ability to meet the demand of high-volume connected vehicle initiatives that link tens of millions of vehicles with cloud and on-premises systems. We're excited to partner with Savari to accelerate the potential of supporting low-latency applications in the core and the edge," said Paul Fitzpatrick, Solace's Chief Business Development Officer. "Our partnership with Savari will accelerate the deployment of safety-critical applications across large geographic areas. Some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, and China use Savari's in-vehicle software."

"Savari's expertise in C-V2X in-vehicle software and infrastructure platforms put us in a great position to look at the V2X landscape in a holistic way and deliver value to our auto OEM customers. By partnering with Solace, we believe that most latency-sensitive use cases can now be addressed using conventional cellular networks," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO of Savari, Inc. "Adding Solace as a partner, combined with MobiledgeX's collaboration with GSMA, brings us one step closer to our core 5GAA mission of making roads safer and smarter in a cost-effective manner."

"The ability to offer services with millisecond response times, guaranteed by service level agreements, means service providers can guarantee the safety of road users, across borders, 24x7," says Ricardo Gomez-Ulmke, Solace's VP of IoT. "Solace and Savari together can now offer complete end-to-end solutions to provide safety and mission-critical services for all traffic participants, including cars, scooters, bikes, pedestrians – anything that can run or carry Savari's embedded software. We connect them to each other, to AI in the edge, to local and centralized service agencies far away, across any environment and geography. This gives the industry the power to re-invent the future of mobility."

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

About Savari, Inc.

Savari's V2X solutions make the world's roadways safer and smarter. The company's software and hardware solutions have enabled the auto industry for over a decade in research and in production systems. With its beginnings in onboard vehicle solutions, the company has constantly evolved its product portfolio to take advantage of the rapidly changing cellular eco-system with its infrastructure solutions. Today, Savari V2X solutions span on-board, road infrastructure, and cloud-based offerings. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has a global team in the EU as well as APAC regions. Learn more at savari.net.

