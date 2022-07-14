Solace Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Participation in program will deliver the power of event-driven architecture to more global enterprises with AWS

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners which provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Solace's participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows the company to meet customer needs by working with the AWS Sales organization and providing better outcomes for AWS customers.

"We value our multi-year relationship with AWS as an important element of how we help customers implement real-time event streaming across their critical business operations," said Sumeet Puri, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Solace. "We're excited to now offer our customers even more value by taking our work with AWS to the next level as part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program."

PubSub+ Platform, available in AWS Marketplace, includes PubSub+ Event Broker, which streams information across cloud, on-premises and IoT environments; PubSub+ Insights, so customers can monitor and optimize the efficiency and performance of their event streaming; and PubSub+ Event Portal, so people across an organization can collaborate on the design, discovery and management of event streams, including those running in Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK).

With native, built-in integration and proven deployments leveraging AWS products and services like AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon MSK, PubSub+ Platform provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream all events from wherever they are produced to wherever they need to be consumed.

For example, a leading airline is using PubSub+ to leverage AWS services with on-premises systems so they can build sophisticated workflows and do things like update ground staff rosters in real-time when a given flight is boarding slowly. A public transportation agency in Asia uses PubSub+ to collect MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) messages that contain the location of over 5,500 buses and other status information, then forwards an actionable, filtered version of that data to AWS where the customer uses it to optimize passenger experience, schedule adherence and asset utilization.

An Australian financial services firm has long used Solace event brokers to distribute real-time information around the globe to improve their decision making, regulatory compliance and customer experience. Since deploying PubSub+ event brokers on AWS, the company has found that information moves faster between applications, cloud egress charges have dramatically reduced, and less integration with applications outside of its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) has made the system less complex and more secure.

About Solace:

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with over 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and NASA, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Daimler, Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as the Singapore Land Transport Authority use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

