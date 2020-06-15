Solace Supports the Airport Authority Hong Kong in Developing Smart Airport Initiatives

HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the modern enabler of real-time event-driven data streaming, has been selected by the Airport Authority Hong Kong to develop the Internet of Things (IoT) platform for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), which can utilize real-time data to enhance airport operations efficiency and passenger experience.

The adoption of Solace's event broker technology has enabled critical real-time data flow between the airport's connected devices and vehicles, preparing HKIA for the full integration of its physical and digital operations.

"Transforming legacy software into individual microservices is a mammoth task that is extremely resource-intensive," said David Fung, co-founder, E Tag Solution and Services Ltd, the systems integrator overseeing the implementation of HKIA's IoT platform. "The ease and speed with which Solace's technology can be deployed made it the ideal solution to fulfill HKIA's real-time IoT data movement needs."

With Solace's technology, HKIA will optimize data from IoT devices to support initiatives such as real-time equipment location tracking, and predictive maintenance on assets and buildings for different airport business units. By enabling the collection, filtration, and flow of real-time information between IoT devices and back-end systems, Solace will help HKIA manage assets more effectively, improving airport operation efficiency and enhancing passenger services.

Andy Bien, chief information officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, "A secure, scalable messaging backbone will play a critical role in revolutionizing our operations and the overall passenger services, reinforcing our commitment to provide a pleasant and unique airport experience to our passengers as a world-class airport."

"Solace is all about driving business value for our customers. We are delighted to support HKIA's real-time digital transformation goals at a time when customers are increasingly demanding real-time responsiveness and hyper-personalized services," said Sumeet Puri, chief technology solutions officer, Solace. "Connected devices can expand the possibilities for new experiences and business models, but only if complemented with an event-driven approach that ensures low-latency and high-volume IoT message brokering."

About Hong Kong International Airport

HKIA is an international and regional aviation hub connecting to 220 destinations around the world, including 50 mainland cities. In 2019, HKIA handled 71.5 million passengers.

E Tag Solution and Services Ltd

Market presence of E Tag Solution & Services Ltd has been established since 2014. E Tag has particular strengths in providing a Solace-enabled event-driven architecture. Their services range from software development to design of business processes decoupling. They are currently focusing on Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions, Solace PubSub+ Event Broker deployment, and BIM data integration services. E Tag is the professional partner for customers looking for an enriched digital experience.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

Media Contact

RICE for Solace

[email protected]

+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation

Related Links

https://solace.com/

