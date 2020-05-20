Solace's New Event Management Portal Simplifies Event-Driven Architecture

Event-driven architecture (EDA) promises better customer experiences, more efficient operations, and greater agility. But many enterprises are finding it hard to realize those benefits due to a lack of tools for developer productivity and governance. As Gartner notes:

"While most organizations have basic event processing infrastructure - such as notification services, message buses, and event brokers - many don't have the high-level productivity tooling that helps developers design, develop, test, and manage event-centric applications. Nor do they have tools for governing, publishing and managing event-based interfaces. The market for these tools is sparse."1

PubSub+ Event Portal aims to fill that gap by adding design, governance, and runtime management capabilities to PubSub+ Platform so architects and developers can work together to design, create, discover, share, catalog, visualize, secure, and manage events.

"From what we've seen of the PubSub+ Event Portal, we believe this new product will speed up our transition to event-driven microservices as we modernize our architecture with low/no code solutions," said David Glenn, principal software engineer, Afni, Inc.

In addition to letting users model and discover events being streamed by the company's own event broker, PubSub+ lets them import and visualize events from other catalogs, schema registries, and event brokers. That means enterprise, data, and application architects, as well as developers, can use PubSub+ Event Portal to manage all of their organization's events, including those being distributed by other event brokers and being produced or consumed in diverse cloud and on-premises environments.

"We strive to help radiation oncology clinicians focus on their patients. An event-driven architecture will allow us to integrate systems in a much more dynamic way that otherwise takes up the clinician's attention and time. But we hadn't found a tool in the market that allowed us to model our next generation architecture and communicate clearly about it internally," said Stuart J. Swerdloff, fellow, Elekta. "That's why we're excited that Solace is bringing to market PubSub+ Event Portal. We are convinced it will reduce the time it takes to design the next generation of integrated treatment delivery architecture. The Event Portal allows us to focus where it matters."

"We've been using the early access of PubSub+ Event Portal. It changes the game for the lifecycle of event-driven architectures. It provides us with an intuitive toolset to model events in customer domains, including applications, events and schemas," said Nikolai Blackie, co-founder and principal architect, Adaptiv Integration. "Initial feedback from our clients is that Event Portal makes it easier for architects to understand event flows in complex architectures."

Capabilities and Functionality

PubSub+ Event Portal lets you:

Define and model event-driven systems by organizing your systems into application domains, creating and/or importing payload schema definitions, creating events, and designing each application's pub/sub interface.

Collaborate and review as a team as you accurately define your event-driven interfaces and application choreography – both on day one and as you evolve your system.

Rapidly develop consistent event-driven applications by exporting AsyncAPI 2.0.0 specifications and using code generators to generate skeleton code.

Manage and audit user changes to event, schema, and application definitions by rolling back to previous revisions, undoing accidental deletions, and keeping a record of all changes made.

Visually examine relationships between events and applications as they are designed to flow within or across application domains or organizations so that you can understand, evolve, and optimize the choreography of events and microservices.

Browse and share events, schema, and application definitions using a searchable catalog to search on any content of metadata of an object definition, and create new applications by leveraging events from other teams.

Provide insight into your system by answering questions such as: what applications are impacted by a change to this event? (impact analysis); which applications consume specific data? (data lineage and governance); and, what event does my application need to do its job? (event reuse).

Tag event, schema, and application definitions for functions such as labeling objects involved in a particular business process or required security levels, and then search/filter based on these user-defined tags.

Integrate with 3rd-party systems using the Event Portal's API to execute programmatic interactions like bulk importing EDA models, integrating with CI/CD pipelines, and creating custom reports.

"The value of streaming information between applications and microservices via the publish/subscribe distribution of events is well known, but many enterprises struggle with making events reusable and governable across their organization and partner ecosystem. This is in addition to their struggle of communicating the architecture of their event-driven systems," said Shawn McAllister, Solace CTO. "PubSub+ Event Portal helps by letting them design event-driven applications, events, and schemas in one tool. Those designs are automatically formed into network diagrams that teams can collaborate on as part of design reviews. When they're deployed to production, it's easy to see if everything is working as intended, and all changes are tracked and version controlled."

Solace will roll out additional Event Portal features throughout 2020, including:

Runtime Discovery and Visualization: the ability to discover events, producers and consumers from your event brokers, visualize your event-driven choreography, and better manage and evolve it in the future within the Event Portal.

Configuration and Audit: the ability to compare your event broker runtime with your design time intention to detect deviations and maintain configuration synchronization between them.

Security & Governance: enhanced control with the ability to push access control policies to the event mesh runtimes to govern event flow.

Availability

PubSub+ Event Portal is generally available. Sign up now for free.

1 Gartner "Top 3 Trends in Application Architecture That Enable Digital Business" Anne Thomas, Yefim Natis, Mark O'Neill, 28 Oct 2019

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

