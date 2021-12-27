Solana Price Analysis and Prediction For 2022

So, where will Solana's price go in 2022?

coinpriceforecast.com predicts Solana to hit $316 by the middle of 2022, a 62% upside, and $428 by the end of the year, which would net investors 120% returns over the next 12 months.

2021 was also the year for Shiba Inu, with began its meteoric climb in April, moving to meteoric levels with a massive rally in October. Investors holding Shiba Inu on January 1st, 2021, would've seen an unimaginable 52,857,000% return over 2021! Shiba is forecast to hit $0.000084 in Q1 2022 and $0.000088 by Q3 2022. It would mean 163% returns during 2022.

A less known success story from 2021 that is set to have a big 2022 is EverGrow Coin. At a relatively small valuation of $300 million, EverGrow is set to launch a suite of utilities in 2022, which are detailed on their website . Due to its low market cap and profound roadmap of the coins featured today, EverGrow Coin has the most upside potential, with predictions ranging from 500% to as much as 10,000% returns during 2022.

The token generates 'rewards' for holders in the form of Binance pegged USD; a regulated stablecoin pegged 1-1 with the USD. EverGrow paid holders over $30 million within ten weeks of a launch, which justifies a much higher valuation based on yield alone.

Many analysts have touted EverGrow to overtake 'memecoins' like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022, driving it to become a top 20 crypto.

Safemoon exploded in 2021, becoming one of the most popular community-driven projects in crypto history. Now with over 1 million wallet holders, Safemoon can deliver on launching their blockchain and exchange in 2022. They could regain the all-time highs they achieved back in April 2021, before the coin fell 90% over the following eight months.

www.priceprediction.net forecasts Safemoon could hit $0.00000260 during 2022, which would net investors 85% returns over the next 12 months.

