Solar Batteries Market to record USD 7.89 Bn growth | Evolving Opportunities with A123 Systems LLC and Alpha ESS Co. Ltd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar batteries market size is expected to grow by USD 7.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international vendors. The market comprises many small-scale manufacturers that produce and sell batteries. Large players with diversified business operations can manage their profitability during the volatile demand for batteries because revenues from other sources offset the decline in battery revenues. The requirement of high initial investments is limiting the entry of new players into the market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and other important aspects. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Batteries Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the implementation of solar-plus-storage systems. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy are anticipated to further boost the growth of the solar batteries market.

Solar-plus-storage systems, also known as PV systems are charged by a linked solar system. These systems monitor and divert excess energy to the batteries instead of sending them back to the grid. Such benefits are increasing their popularity among end-users. The adoption of these systems is expected to increase over the forecast period with advancements in research and declining costs. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global solar batteries market during the forecast period.

Major Solar Batteries Manufacturers:

A123 Systems LLC

Alpha ESS Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Inti Photovoltaics S.L.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Primus Power Solutions

Renon Power Technology Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Sunergy Solar

Tesla Inc.

Panasonic Corp

BAE Batterien GmbH

Solar Batteries Market Segmentation by Technology

Li-ion - size and forecast 2021-2026

Lead acid - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sodium-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the Li-ion segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the benefits of Li-ion batteries such as Higher depth of discharge, long lifespan, higher energy density, high efficiency, and less maintenance.

Solar Batteries Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to growing environmental concerns and rising demand for energy. The rising demand for solar batteries from the residential and utility sectors will also contribute to the growth of the solar batteries market in APAC during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Alpha ESS Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Inti Photovoltaics S.L., LG Energy Solution Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Primus Power Solutions, Renon Power Technology Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sunergy Solar, Tesla Inc., Panasonic Corp, and BAE Batterien GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

