Solar Cell Manufacturing Equipment and Intellectual Property from Alta Devices Now Available for Bulk or Piecemeal Purchase

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidity Services, Tiger Group, Maynards Industries and GES Associates LLC today announced their appointment to jointly manage a bulk and piecemeal sale of the assets of Alta Devices due to a complete facility closure. Alta pioneered and manufactured extreme efficiency GaAs Flexible Thin Film Solar cells used in many applications, including satellites and vehicles.

The sale features solar and semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication equipment from Alta's Sunnyvale, Calif. facility, featuring PVD Sputter, MOCVD and surface preparation systems; ELO; plating lines, and wet processing stations. Other assets include test and measurement equipment, an analysis lab, plant support and IT Equipment, as well as intellectual property rights and over 400 patents for Thin-Flexible Solar Cells.

Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services stated: "We are pleased that our Strategic Partnership has been appointed as exclusive sale agent for these high-tech assets. Our combined understanding of the assets and connectivity to a global marketplace will enable us to deliver this unique opportunity to strategic buyers in a timely basis."

Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger Group, added: "This sale presents an excellent opportunity for worldwide buyers to leverage the secondary market to acquire an assortment of solar assets via a trusted global platform and convenient sales process."

The series of sales will start immediately with a negotiated sale phase followed by a series of online auction events. A summary of assets for sale, photos and relevant information is available at www.AllSurplus.com, www.maynards.com, and www.GESemi.com.

"The sale of the remaining assets of Alta Devices is a unique opportunity for the worldwide semiconductor and solar industries to purchase high-quality equipment directly from the source at an attractive value," stated Kevin Shows, Chief Operating Officer at GES Associates LLC.

The special nature of the Strategic Partnership creates a significant alliance, combining the decades of experience in Semiconductor and Solar equipment sales of an established auctioneer with premier semiconductor and solar equipment resellers.

For further information about the Strategic Partners, please visit their respective websites at: http:/// www.LiquidityServices.com, www.GESemi.com www.maynards.com www.tigergroup.com

Contacts:



Nick Jimenez

Liquidity Services

[email protected] +1 (203) 733-7191



Chad Farrell

Tiger Group

[email protected] +1 (832) 721-3937



Kevin Shows

GES Associates LLC

[email protected] +1 (480) 433-1866



Taso Sofikitis

Maynards

[email protected] +1 (248) 569-9781



For Intellectual Property

Robert Levy

[email protected] +1248-710-2133

SOURCE Tiger Group; Liquidity Services

Related Links

https://www.tigergroup.com

