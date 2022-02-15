Solar Energy Market in Argentina to Record 82.21% YOY Growth in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market in Argentina share is estimated to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 70.64%. Factors such as increasing demand for electricity are significantly driving the solar energy market share in Argentina.
Our research report on "Solar Energy Market in Argentina by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Solar Energy Market in Argentina report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 82.21%
- Key market segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).
|
Solar Energy Market Scope in Argentina
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 70.64%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
53.73 TWh units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
82.21
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
360 Energy SA, ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Cox Energy SAB de CV, Emesa, Enel Spa, Genneia SA, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Pampa Energia SA, and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Trend
- Increasing investments in renewable energy
Argentina boasts some of Latin America's most plentiful renewable energy resources, including unimpeded and strong winds in southern Patagonia, year-round sunshine in the far northwest, and hydropower and biomass provided by rivers and huge agricultural and cattle farms. Argentina's government declared 2017 to be the "Year of Renewable Energy," with the purpose of diversifying the country's energy mix, reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels, and reducing carbon emissions. As a result of the methodical approach, private sector investments and innovation are likely to increase, supporting market growth throughout the projection period.
Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Challenge
- Intermittency in solar power generation
Solar PV production is not constant and is affected by a number of factors, including the amount of shade, panel efficiency, and solar irradiation, which varies throughout the day. As a result, having an entirely solar-powered power supply is not feasible. Furthermore, if the solar panels are not producing at their maximum capacity, a backup power system such as a battery, wind power, a hybrid generator, or grid power is required, which necessitates further investment. Furthermore, rainy and gloomy weather has a negative impact on solar electricity generation. Despite the fact that solar power technology is constantly improving, the conversion rate still cannot match that of fossil fuels, which is predicted to provide a hurdle to the solar energy industry's growth.
Key market vendors insights
The solar energy market share in Argentina is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- 360 Energy SA
- ABB Ltd.
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Cox Energy SAB de CV
- Emesa
- Enel Spa
- Genneia SA
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Pampa Energia SA
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Key Segment Analysis by End-User
- Utility
- A utility-scale solar power plant generates solar power and feeds it into the power grid to provide energy to a utility. Utility-scale solar power plants typically enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities to ensure that their energy has a market for a set amount of time. Fixed electricity rates are a benefit of a utility-scale solar power plant, especially when the price of electricity generated from fossil fuels rises during peak demand periods. These plants' solar energy can also be stored in energy storage systems to be used when there is no sunlight. These reasons will propel the country's adoption of utility-scale solar electricity.
- Rooftop
- Key Segment Analysis by Application
- Grid-connected
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 360 Energy SA
- ABB Ltd.
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Cox Energy SAB de CV
- Emesa
- Enel Spa
- Genneia SA
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Pampa Energia SA
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
