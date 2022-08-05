Solar Energy Market in Japan to record 505.27 TWh growth -- Driven by high electricity demand

Technavio identifies Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. as major market participants.

The market is primarily driven by high electricity demand. The rise in average time spent at home has significantly increased the demand for power in Japan. The marginal rise in energy demand has increased direct purchases of power generators to ensure stable supplies in response to government recommendations for preventive measures to avoid power shortages. These increased demands have increased the adoption of solar energy, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental concerns, and favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high initial investment, the requirement of a large installation area to set up solar farms, and the rising adoption of alternate renewable sources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The solar energy market in Japan is segmented as below:

End-user

Utility



Rooftop

The utility segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 The segment is driven by increased investments in utility-scale solar plants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Application

Grid-connected



Off-grid

The grid-connected segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of solar-powered residences connected to the grid. In addition, low operating and maintenance costs of grid-connected PV systems will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar energy market in Japan report covers the following areas:

Solar Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar energy market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solar energy market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Solar Energy Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar energy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar energy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar energy market vendors

Solar Energy Market in Japan: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78% Market growth 2022-2026 505.28 TWh Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.81 Regional analysis Japan Performing market contribution Japan at 100% Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Renewable Electricity

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.3 Market size 2021

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (TWh)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application



Exhibit 17: Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

5.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Grid-connected - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 19: Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 20: Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 24: Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

6.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Rooftop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape



Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abengoa SA

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 36: Abengoa SA - Overview



Exhibit 37: Abengoa SA - Product and service

10.4 Acciona SA

Exhibit 38: Abengoa SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 39: Acciona SA - Overview



Exhibit 40: Acciona SA - Business segments

10.5 BrightSource Energy Inc.

Exhibit 41: Acciona SA - Key offerings



Acciona SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 42: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 43: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 44: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 45: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments

10.7 E Solar

Exhibit 47: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 49: E Solar - Overview



Exhibit 50: E Solar - Product and service



Exhibit 51: E Solar - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: First Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: First Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 55: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Kaneka Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 SunPower Corp.

Exhibit 62: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: SunPower Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: SunPower Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: SunPower Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Business segments

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 71: Research Methodology



Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 73: Information sources



Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations

