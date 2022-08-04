Solar Energy Market size in Ukraine to grow by 932.10 MW -- Driven by increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy

Technavio identifies Afore Ukraine, Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC, Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC, Energy System Group, Intersource Ltd., SolarGaps, Solars Re-Energy Group, SUNSAY energy, Tesla Energo, and Voltage Group as major market participants.

The market is primarily driven by increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy. Over the years, renewable technology has considerably evolved and is competing with fossil fuel-based power generation technology. The rising concerns over carbon emissions has increased investments in renewable energy sources, including solar power. This is creating a huge demand for solar power generation technologies, thereby driving the market in focus.

In addition, the need for providing environmental balance and favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, intermittency in solar power generation, high initial investment, and the requirement for large installation areas to set up solar farms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Now

The solar energy market in Ukraine is segmented as below:

Type

Rooftop Power Plant



Ground-mounted Solar Power Plant

By type, the rooftop power segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the compactness of rooftop power plants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Application

Commercial



Residential

The commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the high demand for constant power in non-residential buildings. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar energy market in Ukraine report covers the following areas:

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar energy market in Ukraine. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solar energy market in Ukraine is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar energy market growth in Ukraine during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the solar energy market size in Ukraine and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar energy market in Ukraine

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar energy market vendors in Ukraine

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.61% Market growth 2022-2026 932.10 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.64 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Ukraine at 100% Key consumer countries Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afore Ukraine, Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC, Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC, Energy System Group, Intersource Ltd., SolarGaps, Solars Re-Energy Group, SUNSAY energy, Tesla Energo, and Voltage Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Energy storage

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Distribution and logistics

*2.2.4 Marketing and sales

*2.2.5 Aftermarket and service

*2.2.6 Industry innovations:

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 11: Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)

*Exhibit 12: Ukraine market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

*Exhibit 23: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

*Exhibit 25: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application

***6 Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

*Exhibit 30: Rooftop power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

*Exhibit 32: Ground-mounted solar power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Type

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy

*8.1.2 Providing environmental balance

*8.1.3 Favorable government regulations

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Intermittency in solar power generation

*8.2.2 High initial investment

*8.2.3 Requirement of large installation area to set up solar farms

*Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Advances in thin-film solar PV modules

*8.3.2 Declining costs of solar energy

*8.3.3 Rising adoption of floating solar power plants

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Vendor Disruption

*Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 38: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Afore Ukraine

*Exhibit 41: Afore Ukraine - Overview

*Exhibit 42: Afore Ukraine - Product and service

*Exhibit 43: Afore Ukraine - Key offerings

**10.4 Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC

*Exhibit 44: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 46: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Key offerings

**10.5 Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC

*Exhibit 47: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 48: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 49: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Key offerings

**10.6 Energy System Group

*Exhibit 50: Energy System Group - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Energy System Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Energy System Group - Key offerings

**10.7 Intersource Ltd.

*Exhibit 53: Intersource Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Intersource Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Intersource Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.8 SolarGaps

*Exhibit 56: SolarGaps - Overview

*Exhibit 57: SolarGaps - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: SolarGaps - Key offerings

**10.9 Solars Re-Energy Group

*Exhibit 59: Solars Re-Energy Group - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Solars Re-Energy Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 61: Solars Re-Energy Group - Key offerings

**10.10 SUNSAY energy

*Exhibit 62: SUNSAY energy - Overview

*Exhibit 63: SUNSAY energy - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: SUNSAY energy - Key offerings

**10.11 Tesla Energo

*Exhibit 65: Tesla Energo - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Tesla Energo - Product and service

*Exhibit 67: Tesla Energo - Key offerings

**10.12 Voltage Group

*Exhibit 68: Voltage Group - Overview

*Exhibit 69: Voltage Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 70: Voltage Group - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 74: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

