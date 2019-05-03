Solar Energy Markets - Global Research Outlook to 2023
May 03, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Energy Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for solar technologies by geography, technology and application.
Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second generation and third generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth.
The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2017, which is being considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity. The report also provides the value in $ millions corresponds to the volume presented in this report.
The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies like PV and CSP.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Detailed study of market driving forces, opportunities, restraints and other critical technological and regulatory updates that influence the current and future market dynamics
- Regional dynamics of the solar energy market covering North America, Europe, APAC and other emerging economies from the rest of the world
- Brief outlining of alternative solar photovoltaic technologies industry and its structure, and companies associated with providing these technologies
- Examination of the competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key global players
- Comprehensive profiles of market leading companies within the energy sector, including General Electric Company, Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, St. Gobain and Parker Hannifin Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Solar Irradiance
- Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Drivers
- Rising Energy Demand
- Rising Thrust to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Power Generation
- Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for the Growth of Solar PV Technologies
- Building-integrated Photovoltaic Applications (BIPVs)
- Key Market Growth Restraints
- Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative PV Modules
- Dominance of c-Si Modules Across All Applications
- Key Market Growth Opportunities
- Application in Niche Areas
- Upcoming Technologies
- Third-generation Photovoltaics
- Perovskites Overview
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market
Chapter 4 Global Market for Solar PV Technologies
- Overview
- First-generation Photovoltaics
- Second-generation Photovoltaics
- Third-generation Photovoltaics
- History of PV Technologies
- First-generation PV Technologies
- Overview of Alternative Solar PV Technologies
- Second-generation Photovoltaics
- Third-generation Photovoltaics
- Applications of Solar PV Technologies
- Building-integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
- Advancements in Alternative PV Technology
- Silicon Nanowires
- All-Carbon Solar Cells
- Graphene in Solar Cells
- Plasmonic Nanostructures
- Market Size and Forecast
- North American Solar PV Market
- European Solar PV Market
- Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market
- RoW Solar PV Market
Chapter 5 Global Market for Solar Thermal Technologies
- Overview
- Solar Heating Technologies
- History of Solar Heat Technologies
- Solar Heating Technologies
- Solar Air Heating systems
- Solar Heat Technologies
- Benefits of Solar Heat Technologies
- Current Interest in Solar Energy and Solar Heat Technologies
- Concentrated Solar Power Technologies
- History of Concentrated Solar Power Technology
- Market Size and Forecast
- North American CSP Market
- European CSP Market
- Asia-Pacific CSP Market
- RoW CSP Market
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
Solar Pv Companies
- 3S Photovoltaics
- Amonix Company
- Ascent Solar
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Cogentrix Energy Llc
- Conergy Ag
- Cooper B-Line
- Daqo New Energy
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dyesol
- Emcore
- Enphase
- First Solar Inc.
- Gcl-Poly
- General Electric Company
- Guascor Foton
- Hanwha Solarone
- Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.
- Hilti Corp.
- Indosolar Ltd.
- JA Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jinko Solar
- Kaco New Energy Gmbh
- KCC Corp.
- Kyocera
- LDK Solar
- Lumeta Inc.
- Mage Sunovation Gmbh
- MEMC
- Miasole
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Moser Baer Solar
- Motech Industries
- Oci
- Onyx Solar Energy
- Power-One
- Pythagoras Solar
- Renewable Energy Corp. (Rec)
- St. Gobain
- Sanyo Solar Usa (Panasonic Corp.)
- Satcon Technology Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- Schott Solar Ag
- Sharp Corp.
- Siemens
- Silex Systems
- Sma Solar Technology Ag
- Soitec
- Solar Century
- Solar Fabrik Ag
- Solar Frontier
- Solarworld
- Solfocus, Inc.
- Sunpower Corp.
- Suntech
- Suntrix
- Tata Bp Solar
- Tokuyama Corp.
- Trina Solar Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie Ag
- Xunlight Corp.
- Yingli Solar
Solar Heating Company Profiles
- Amk-Solac Systems
- Apricus
- Calpak
- Haining Baoguang Heat Collection Tubes Co. Ltd.
- Himin Solar Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Linuo Paradigma Co. Ltd.
- Sunda Solar Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sunrain Solar Energy Co. Ltd.
- Sunshore Solar Energy Products Co. Ltd.
- Tata Power Solar
- Tsinghua Solar
- Viessmann Werke Gmbh & Co Kg
- Sunearth
- Arctic Sunlight Innovation
- Atas International
- Cansolair
- Conserval Engineering
- Environmental Solar Systems
- Grammer Solar
- Solarventi
- Sunsiaray
- Your Solar Home
Concentrated Solar Power Company Profiles
- Solar Reflective Films
- Alanod Solar
- Hydro Asa
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Reflectech
- Solar Mirrors
- AGC Solar
- Flabeg Fe
- Guardian Industries
- Reflex Spa
- Skyfuel
- Solar Tube Receivers
- Archimede Solar Energy
- Rioglass Solar International
- Schott Solar
- Central Tower Receivers
- Aalborg Csp
- Abengoa Solar
- Babcock & Wilcox Co.
- Brightsource Energy
- CMI Solar
- Sener
- Solarreserve
Supporting Equipment: Motors, Drives, Controllers, Hydraulics
- ABB Power Generation
- Albandi Sl
- Bosch Rexroth
- Emerson Process Management
- Hawe Hydraulik
- Helac Corp.
- Parker Hannifin
- Saidi
- Schubert & Salzer Gmbh
- Weber Hydraulik
- Parabolic Trough Solar Collector Assemblies
- Abengoa Solar
- Ener-T International
- Ingemetal
- National Steel Fabrication
- Solargenix
- Tsk Flagsol
- Fresnel Reflector Solar Collector Assemblies
- Cnim
- Himin Solar Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Industrial Solar
- Novatec Solar
- Solar Euromed
- Soltigua
- Solar Power Tower Heliostats
- Brightsource Energy
- Esolar
- Parabolic Dishes
- Brayton Energy
- United Sun Systems
Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technology Companies
- Antec Solar Gmbh
- Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
- Avancis Gmbh
- First Solar Inc.
- Flisom Ag
- Global Solar Inc.
- Hanergy Thin-Film Power Group Ltd.
- Heliatek Gmbh
- Heliotrop Sas
- Heliovolt
- Kaneka Corp.
- Manz Ag
- Miasol Hi-Tech Corp.
- Microlink Devices Inc.
- Midsummer Ab
- Moser Baer India Ltd.
- Nanosolar Inc.
- Onyx Solar Energy
- Opvius Gmbh
- Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.
- Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (Solar Frontier K.K.)
- Siva Power Inc.
- Soitec
- Solar Junction Corp.
- Solarmer Energy Inc.
- Solaronix Sa
- Solarworld Industries Gmbh
- Solibro Gmbh
- Solopower Systems Inc.
- Sunshine Pv Corp.
- Wrth Group
Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54sufr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article