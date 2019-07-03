Solar Generators: Worldwide Market Analysis & Projections to 2024 - Off-Grid Connectivity Dominates the Market, Holding the Largest Share

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar generator market reached a value of US$ 391.5 Million in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 555.5 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global solar generator market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

One of the primary factors driving the market growth is the increasing shortage of electricity across the globe and the consequent demand for power-backup.

Catalysed by population growth and increasing urbanisation levels, the demand of power has been showing an increasing trend over the last few decades. Moreover, across many regions, there is currently an imbalance between the supply and demand of power, ultimately leading to a power shortage. Solar generators are currently playing an important role in reducing this shortage.

Further, the market is also being influenced by the rising concerns about climatic change that has created an awareness concerning the usage of renewable resources like solar, hydro and wind power. Moreover, governments across the globe are encouraging investments in renewable resources by providing tax relaxations and incentives. These investments have reduced the prices of solar generators, thereby facilitating the demand.

Market Segments

Based on the grid-connectivity, the market has been segmented into off-grid and on-grid. Currently, off-grid connectivity dominates the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of end-user, the residential sector represents the largest segment, followed by commercial, industrial and military.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

, , , and , and . The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report along with the profiles of the key players. Some of the key players operating in the market include Goal Zero, Hollandia, Altern, Jaspak, Sunvis Solar, Biolite, Powerenz, SolMan, SolaRover, SolarLine and Voltaic.

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Solar Generator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.4 Market Breakup by Grid Connectivity

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Grid Connectivity

6.1 Off-Grid

6.2 On-Grid



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Military



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Solar Generator Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Goal Zero

10.3.2 Hollandia

10.3.3 Altern

10.3.4 Jaspak

10.3.5 Sunvis Solar

10.3.6 Biolite

10.3.7 Powerenz

10.3.8 SolMan

10.3.9 SolaRover

10.3.10 SolarLine

10.3.11 Voltaic



