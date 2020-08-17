Solar Industry Declines During Covid-19, Affordable Ways to Benefit from Solar Emerge

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming into 2020, the solar industry was predicted to continue its decade-long boom, but who could have predicted a worldwide coronavirus pandemic?

Recognizing the problem, here's where the partnership between Energy Professionals and Ampion steps in.

As one of the fastest growing industries in America, solar had experienced an average annual growth rate of 49% by the end of 2019, surpassing over 2 million solar installations and providing hundreds of thousands of jobs across the U.S.

While Q1 of 2020 was the solar industry's largest first quarter ever, Q2 wasn't quite as promising with predictions of a 25-38% decrease year-over-year. Construction delays, dropped customer demand, and challenged financing for projects led to not only less installations but left 72,000 Americans out of a job.

For the last 75 years the U.S. electrical demand has been on a steady increase and along with that the amount of pollution from electricity generation. To halt emissions, many U.S. states have implemented renewable portfolio standards requiring utilities to source their energy from renewable energy sources. At consumer level the federal government issued major tax incentives for commercial and residential energy consumers who switched to solar. But with Covid-19, a lot of solar projects went onto the backburner.

So, the million-dollar-question:

What if you could have all the benefits of solar power, at zero cost and with no installation required?



The recently formed partnership between Energy Professionals and Ampion offers exactly that. Tackling both the emissions problem and consumer concerns through community solar farms.

By giving consumers access to newly built community solar farms through their utility, small businesses and residents can benefit from solar power at no cost. Participation in the program guarantees savings; helping consumers reduce energy costs while supporting local community solar and statewide renewable energy goals.

"Knowing that I'm saving money feels just as good as knowing I am doing it for a good reason," says Michael, a resident in Massachusetts who uses community solar. "This program makes it not only easy, but actually an incentive to help my children's future."

Currently available in most parts of New York and Massachusetts, the program will soon be expanded to cover Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, and New Jersey. For more information about community solar visit EnergyProfessionals.Ampion.com or call (800) 955-8346

