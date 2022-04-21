Solar Industry Dependence Upon Cadmium Telluride Quickly Becoming Prevalent as Applications Expand

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar cell/power industry will be a key market for decades to come. One of the leading sources in this marketplace is Cadmium Telluride. Cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar cells can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively, providing an alternative to conventional silicon-based technologies. The benefits of CdTe thin-film solar cells include High absorption rates and low-cost manufacturing. Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is highly accepted and is now one of the most widely employed solar cell materials in the world. They are arguably the first and only thin film photovoltaic (PV) technology to outperform crystalline silicon solar PV due to their low cost in a large part of the worldwide photovoltaic market. Cadmium telluride solar cell, also called photovoltaic cadmium telluride or thin film cadmium telluride - a photovoltaic device that produces electricity from light using a thin film of cadmium telluride. It finds use in infrared optical equipment and solar cells that are employed in optical lenses and windows. It is also employed in photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into electricity. The call for CdTe-based products has gained enormous momentum over the last decade as they are relatively cheaper and require simplified manufacturing compared to other materials. These products are also employed in electro modulators because they have a higher electro-optic coefficient than other compounds. Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

A report from Market Data Forecast projected that the global cadmium telluride photovoltaic market was calculated to be $ 6.52 billion in 2021and is foreseen to reach over $ 1.39 billion by 2026, with a 12.4% CAGR between 2021and 2026. The report said: "The global cadmium telluride photovoltaic market is primarily driven by the growing call for solar photovoltaic cells. The depletion of conventional energy sources has created lucrative opportunities for the worldwide CdTe market, in terms of a growing call for energy derived from renewable sources. Since solar cells represent an important application segment for CdTe, the escalating reliance on them will also accelerate the pace of profits for companies operating in the market. Nevertheless, factors like the abundant availability of cadmium, ease of making, and the fact that CdTe can absorb sunlight near its perfect wavelength will continue to create business opportunities."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - Assays Confirm Presence of High-Grade Mineralization at the Klondike Project in Colorado - Tellurium assays exceed 10,000 ppm, with gold assays up to 9.71 g/t and silver up to 399 g/t. - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") reports that all assays have been received for seven surface samples collected and shipped recently from First Tellurium's Klondike Project in Saguache County, Colorado. All samples confirmed the presence of high-grade tellurium (> 1%, or 10,000 ppm) in two samples. Moderate to high-grade gold and silver, as well as locally strong but variable copper, lead, and zinc were also present.

Klondike is a high-grade tellurium prospect held previously by First Solar, Inc., one of the world's largest solar panel producers. Due to the property's tellurium grades, Klondike was considered one of First Solar's top tellurium prospects worldwide.

Click Here to See the Full Release along with Table 1 that contains Assay results from surface samples at the Klondike Project, Colorado (analyses by ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, BC).

"We knew from First Solar's work that Klondike was a prime tellurium property," said First Tellurium CEO Tyrone Docherty. "These results provide a solid launch point for further exploration in 2022."

The new samples were collected within the previously identified core area of historic mining and strongly mineralized surface exposures, which is roughly 130 m x 90 m in size. This area is also within a geophysical anomaly identified in a 2010 IP conductivity-resistivity survey sponsored by First Solar and performed by Zonge Geophysics. The geophysical anomaly measures at least 650 m in length, 80-150 m in width, and is situated at a depth of between 45 and over 100 m below surface. The anomaly is elongated northwest-southeast, and open to the southeast.

"This area is considered a prime target for future exploration drilling," said John Keller, First Tellurium's field project manager at Klondike. "The area of hydrothermal alteration and anomalous Te, Au, and Ag geochemistry covers a much larger expanse." CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://firsttellurium.com/news-media/news

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced that In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

Tesla posted its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla it issued a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management held a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $0.9 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of international project sales and increased module sales in the fourth quarter.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the entire First Solar team for their hard work and perseverance in a year where much of the solar PV manufacturing industry faced supply chain, logistics, cost, and pandemic-related challenges," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Despite these dynamics, our full year 2021 earnings per diluted share result came in above the mid-point of the guidance range we provided at the time of our third quarter earnings call, and is solidly within the original guidance range provided last February."

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, and ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, a leading rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers across 22 states in the U.S., recently announced that ADT Solar™ is now exclusively offering Enphase® IQ8 Microinverters as part of its comprehensive home energy solution.

This announcement follows ADT Solar™ and Enphase Energy's recent expansion agreement to include Enphase IQ™ Batteries. The Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, offers homeowners even greater resilience and energy independence.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently announced that it will discuss its first-quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call, Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 conference ID 5479606, passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm .

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfmat 1:05 p.m. PST on May 5, 2021.

