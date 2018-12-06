SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP. Conference Call Update

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) -- The Company is pleased to announce, due to the overwhelming response from our shareholders and interested parties, our first conference announcement has been rescheduled. An opportunity will me made available to ask management some questions on Wednesday December 19, 2018 from 4:15pm to 4:45pm EST.

Some of the items that will be covered are, acquisitions, the audit and investor relations. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to submit your conference call questions of management in writing in advance. They should be sent via email to, marlenalebrun@gmail.com . Or just call in. We will answer as many of your questions as we can.

The conference call phone number is, 1-571-317-3122. The access code is 559-359-333.

We are very excited and look forward to our very first shareholder conference call. See you there.

ABOUT SIRC PARAGRAPH

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Inquiries:

Marlena LeBrun, Investor Relations

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

Conference information: Phone 1-571-317-3122 Access 559-359-333

SOURCE Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (SIRC)