Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs LOI to Acquire 35 Year-Old Roofing Company; Nearly $5 Million Revenues

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey announced the company has signed an LOI to acquire a well-established roofing company with nearly $5 million in revenues.

"We couldn't be more enthusiastic about this deal," said Massey. "This is a 35 year-old company with over 25,000 past clients that we can market our rooftop solar installations to. They fit in perfectly with our existing business model and have excellent profit margins as well."

Massey added that significant progress has been made on acquisition deals previously announced. "We have executed the Term Sheet on our large media company target and if all goes according to plan, we can also expect to close four of the acquisitions in 2018, with another three in Q1 of 2019. We are experiencing significant growth and building exceptional shareholder value!"

Massey will be appearing on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon this week to further discuss the company's acquisition activity and progress.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

