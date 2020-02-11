Solar Leader Freedom Forever Expands Services To Florida Homeowners

The Sunshine State of Florida is forecasted to be a leader in the solar market in 2020, and Freedom Forever will be at the forefront to provide more homeowners with top-quality solar installation and service. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has expanded from California into 6 additional states, most recently opening the 13th branch in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's growth will help more U.S. homeowners benefit from solar, resulting in a cleaner environment.

"After residing in Florida for more than a decade it is special to me for a lot of reasons, both personally and professionally. The state is in a position to be one of the fastest-growing producers of solar energy in the US, and we are thrilled to call the Sunshine State home," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "Our number one goal will always be customer satisfaction; we are that trusted partner every homeowner wants on their journey to going solar."

Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes return on investment and reliable long-term support. The company offers a unique 25-year production guarantee. If your system ever underproduces due to system failure from our fault, this guarantee makes sure you get your system fixed and Freedom Forever can even reimburse you for the lost energy cost.

