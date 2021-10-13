Solar Panel Recycling Market Size to Increase by USD 238.3 Mn | Market Share, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in solar PV panel installation and growth in solar panel recycling R&D activities are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the challenges associated with product characteristics might limit the market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.

The solar panel recycling market report is segmented by product (crystalline and thin-film) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. Japan and China are the key markets for solar panel recycling in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Canadian Solar Inc.: The company offers services related to solar panel recycling which helps to reduce the environmental footprint of solar panels.

The company offers services related to solar panel recycling which helps to reduce the environmental footprint of solar panels. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations: The company effectively collect, inventory, inspect, reuse, and/or properly recycle solar panels.

The company effectively collect, inventory, inspect, reuse, and/or properly recycle solar panels. EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

ENVARIS GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 28% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 238.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.65 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries Germany, Japan, US, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canadian Solar Inc., Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd., ENVARIS GmbH, First Solar Inc., Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, REMA System, Rinovasol Global Services BV, Targray Technology International Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

